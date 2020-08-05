Tesla’s announcement that it will locate its new Gigafactory in Austin proves that Texas is becoming a hotspot for electric truck manufacturing.

The $1.1 billion assembly plant will produce the company’s first all-electric semi-truck, or "big rig," putting Austin on the map as a leader in this burgeoning global market. But Tesla is not the first in the state to manufacture zero-emission trucks.

Denton-based Peterbilt is developing electric trucks that will be on the market by the end of this year, Lone Star Specialty Vehicles is assembling electric yard trucks in Texarkana, and Navistar recently broke ground on a new facility in San Antonio that will be manufacturing trucks, including the potential for electric models.

These factories offer well-paid jobs and a boost to local economies. Tesla’s facility alone promises 5,000 new jobs with benefits and wages starting at $35,000 annually.

However, as Texas leaders look for ways to support this growing industry, they should also ensure Texans reap the climate and clean air benefits of these trucks by developing policies that encourage their deployment across the state.

Every day, trucks, buses and other large vehicles carry commuters, packages, raw materials and other critical cargo that fuel our economy. Usually powered by diesel engines, they are among the dirtiest vehicles on the road. This pollution causes serious harm to our health – from asthma and other respiratory conditions, to premature deaths – that often hit disadvantaged communities hardest because of their proximity to major freight hubs, such as distribution centers and port facilities.

Texas is home to some of the worst climate and air pollution in the nation – and transportation is the leading contributor.

For example, the Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and San Antonio metropolitan areas do not meet the federal standard for ozone pollution, which causes respiratory ailments including lung and heart diseases. While ozone is not emitted directly from cars and trucks, it’s the byproduct of a chemical reaction involving vehicle exhaust.

Greenhouse gases – also a byproduct of vehicle emissions – are a threat to our climate, which scientists say is rapidly warming. Left unchecked, climate change threatens serious economic damage to the state. Hurricane Harvey, whose 3-year anniversary is just weeks away, is a good reminder of this. The deadly storm inflicted $125 billion in damages and cost countless lives.

Zero-emission trucks and buses offer a solution to both poor air quality and climate pollution. To achieve these benefits at scale, at least 30% of the entire new truck and bus market across the U.S. must be zero-emission by 2030.

Thankfully, Texas leaders have a unique opportunity in the upcoming legislative session to play a leading role in this transition.

The Texas Legislature created the Texas Emission Reduction Plan (TERP) twenty years ago to incentivize the replacement of dirty vehicles with cleaner ones. In recent years, this program has generated approximately $260 million annually – but the majority of these funds have gone to balancing the state’s budget. In 2019, the legislature adopted a policy to discontinue this practice. Effective August 31, 2021, the state has committed to fully appropriate TERP funds to reduce vehicle emissions until air quality challenges in Texas are eliminated.

But the future of TERP funding could be at stake.

That’s why Environmental Defense Fund is working with allies to protect this policy in the upcoming 2021 legislative session, and ensure TERP funds are only used for reducing emissions from vehicles. We’ll also be asking that legislators direct a proportion of these funds to support the deployment of zero-emission vehicles, while providing comparable funding for electric vehicle charging facilities.

Texans deserve to breathe clean air and benefit from the thriving economy electric trucks promise. It is imperative for state leaders to deliver on both this legislative session.

Hall is director of regulatory and legislative affairs for Environmental Defense Fund’s Texas office.