For real impact, make

election day a holiday

John Cornyn's push for a Juneteenth federal holiday is laughable. He's up for reelection and he’s pandering for votes.

How about pushing for a holiday that would have some serious impact? What if election day in November was a federal holiday?

Most everyone is off, everyone can vote without repercussions and many would volunteer to work the polls. Win, win, win.

I'd be in favor of abolishing Presidents Day and Columbus Day, and celebrating Juneteenth and National Election Day. Or, combining Election, Presidents and Columbus as one and adding Juneteenth.

Lory K. Denson, Austin

Where is the Texas outrage

over officers in Portland?

Re: July 25 letter to the editor, "Do their actions deserve our votes?"

I agree with the writer’s call to Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, and Rep. Michael McCaul, to take action to stop the "abduction of Portland, Ore., citizens in unmarked vehicles by unidentified law enforcement."

The silence of Texas Republicans, including Gov. Abbott, on this outrageous act of federal overreach is incomprehensible. Just five years ago, all were plenty vocal supporting conspiracy theories about the military training exercise known as Jade Helm 15. Abbott even sent the Texas State Guard to monitor the activities of U.S. troops, in case President Obama was invading Texas and planning to seize guns from citizens' homes, as some conspiracy theorists believed.

Now President Trump is actually sending federal troops to Portland against the wishes of the governor and mayor. These troops have no training in civilian law-keeping, are going far afield to arrest people, and are heightening protests and tension instead of calming them. Where is the outrage?

Davida Charney, Austin

Reducing APD funding

puts citizens at risk

The city council’s decision to propose cutting the Austin Police Department budget is disheartening. To the general public’s detriment, they caved to the demands of the radical left.

Reducing funding by $11.3 million and eliminating officer positions while the city’s population continues to increase is foolhardy and puts the citizens at risk.

Instead, the council should give the city manager the power to fire bad cops.

Police, who deserve our respect and appreciation, are demoralized by the council’s refusal to support them in the dangerous work they do daily to protect us.

Punishing the APD will only make officers hold back while trying to do their jobs and will embolden criminals to take advantage of curtailed policing, leading people to take the law into their own hands for fear they won’t be protected by the police when their safety is threatened. Without security, lawlessness will prevail.

Kevin Holcomb, Austin

Those who were jobless

were making a living wage

For weeks now, Americans have relied on the $600-a-week unemployment benefit to get back on their feet. Quite interesting, then, that — assuming a 40-hour work week —the $600 weekly stipend is mathematically equivalent to a wage of $15 per hour.

Democrats and Republicans agreed months ago that jobless Americans need $600 per week, at least, but Congress still refuses to guarantee an equivalent wage to people who have jobs. I guess in America you have to be unemployed to make a living wage.

Alex Meed, Austin

Our politicians missed

chance to oust Trump

Our political representatives have become too rich, jaded and lazy and have allowed this criminal neglect of American citizens to continue for far too long.

They had the opportunity to remove Trump in January during their sham Senate impeachment trial. And now, we are all witness to over 150,000 (and counting) of our fellow citizens dying from a virus that could have been better contained and controlled with smart, effective and timely leadership right from the start. And these political hacks are allowing the stupidity to continue.

It amazes me that so many millions still support him. But in America, we have this thing I call "free-dumb" — the freedom to live and die in ignorance.

Bob Goranson, Round Rock