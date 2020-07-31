The Supreme Court of this great nation is rewriting our constitution. In the decision of Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, SCOTUS ruled that tax dollars in Montana can go to families who have children in private religious schools. This is a reversal of at least two rulings in the last five years. Less than two years go, SCOTUS ruled that the state of Missouri should not fund the renovations on the playground at a religious school. Now other churches have filed suit so they can receive tax dollars.

The First Amendment is clear on this subject. The federal government cannot restrict the free worship of religions. Therefore, the government may not advance or fund one religious sect or cult over others.

This is the thin edge of the wedge. If states begin giving dollars to religious institutions and schools, what’s next? State officials will want to audit church records, and some may attend meetings. If the officials consider a message counter to state doctrine, they will ask to preview sermons before they are spoken.

The first four presidents of the U.S., plus Thomas Paine and Benjamin Franklin, wrote many letters supporting their view of church v. state. I have copies of these letter, but space is not sufficient here to include them.

I remain firm on this subject. My tax dollars will not go to fund Catholic schools, Christian schools, Jewish schools, Muslim schools or Mormon schools. Keep government out of the churches and keep religion out of government.

Nathan W. Vogt/Lubbock