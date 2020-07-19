"The loneliest moment in someone’s life is when they are watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly."

F. Scott Fitzgerald, "The Great Gatsby"

I came across the most fascinating term this week: "life quakes." Ever heard of it? Maybe not, but odds are you have experienced one or more.

Author Bruce Feiler uses the term in his new book, "Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age," which hit actual and digital shelves earlier this week.

Where were you when we really needed you, Bruce? I’ve not read the book yet, so this is not a review. I’ve seen the author interviewed on a morning talk show and read several excerpts and appraisals of the work. It appears to be powerful stuff.

He traveled the country collecting individual stories of life disruptions. These stories are the same ones we know too well. The friend who lost a job. The acquaintance whose loss of sobriety cost everything. The family member whose spouse died a slow, agonizing death.

Oh, yeah, and then there’s the one we’re all navigating together – COVID-19.

The bad, though somewhat unsurprising news, according to his research, is people will typically experience three dozen of these disruptions during their lifetime. The fact that the year 2020 should count as one gigantic life quake doesn’t seem to factor in much. On a much more serious note, he says three to five of these will be "destabilizing."

Looking back over the past 10 years, I can say I’ve experienced a handful of life quakes, most of which are associated with my career path. I’ve been downsized, pushed out and had the rug pulled out from under me in previous employment endeavors. These experiences were all largely unexpected and all altered my worldview and, to some extent, my faith view.

Let me put the faith aspect in perspective. Loss of any kind causes varied emotional responses, including, at least for me, questioning what God is up to in a situation. This is healthy, by the way. There once was a school of thought that said, "Thou shalt not question God," but biblical accounts run counter. For example, I’ve been reading the Old Testament book of Jonah this week. Lots of doubt. Lots of questions. And, as one commentary points out about the account climax, "The story stops, but it does not end."

Eventually, and this is slow work, I replant my faith flag in Romans 8:28, which, paraphrased, reminds that God works all things for good. God takes the long view of situations. God also rarely provides all the details (frustrating as that may be).

Let me hasten to add that while destabilizing to a degree, I would never suggest these abrupt career path interruptions are greater misfortunes than what others have had to work through. A lot of people out there are hurting. I am fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends. Whatever I was facing, I wasn’t dealing with it alone. That’s important.

I lost a friend not that long ago who didn’t have that same kind of human support network built into his life. His disruptions were far more serious than mine. Family, job, prestige all slowly evaporated. Despite the pain, some of it self-inflicted, he would still call me out of the blue from time to time.

To check on me.

He also just needed someone to talk to. Ultimately, the continuing life quakes took their toll. I miss him a lot more than I ever indicated to him I would. What a shame. I think social isolation is one of the worst things we can experience.

Feiler’s book, I’m sure, has great wisdom. If I ever work my way through the 50 or so unread books stacked up in my Kindle, I’ll pick his up as well. The takeaway is adversity is coming for you and coming for me. What matters is our response.

Maybe you have heard it put this way: "Everyone is either in a storm, coming out of a storm or headed into one."

That is the nature of life. According to Feiler’s research, people work through these significant disruptions in three phases that he calls, "the long goodbye," "the messy middle," and "the new beginning."

Maybe you have already identified these in your own life. In the long goodbye, he said the pervasive emotions accompanying this stage include fear, sadness and shame. I might add anger to the list, based on my own experiences. These days, a lot of us turn to social media and post long, intense expressions of what’s going on in our life and how we feel about it. Written some of these; read a few, too.

My belief here, while oversharing is a real thing, is people don’t know what someone is dealing with unless they are told, and often it prompts those outside one’s immediate circle of influence to respond with kindness, encouragement and support. This helps us move through the next phase, the messy middle, which, unfortunately, has no predetermined time span. For those who may not know, this is the stage we’re in now as far as the pandemic is concerned.

As Feiler says, people in this phase will develop new habits, norms and skills. All of us probably know someone who is taking on a new skill during this extended time of staying close to home. The author’s research says this can help pave the way toward the new beginning, when "a tinge of normalcy appears, a glimmer of light."

It is the opportunity, according to Feiler, to say something along the lines of, "I used to be this. Then I went through a change. Now I am that."

Despite all the fear, some of it intentionally engineered, we need to remember there are glimmers of light out there. On the virus front and every front.

The light will always be there. Difficult as it might be, we have to look for it, and that is our choice, no matter what size the life quake might be.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.