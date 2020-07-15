There comes a moment when we venture against the trend of time. In pursuit of eternity, the craze of the temporary seems more and more crazed. And as we travel into view of home, we cannot help but notice what has gathered in our pockets along the way.

Small compromises collect in the soft corners of our spiritual pockets. Although these pockets may run deep, valuables and virtues can be lost when the fabric of faith weakens. What makes the timeless corners of faith deteriorate? Being a cultural Christian – a Christian who bargains truth for acceptance.

"Let your religion be less of a theory and more of a love affair." - G. K. Chesterton

Soft folds can disguise right from wrong, bending and burying God’s Word into the words and rationales of the world. In our volatile society, we have been known to condemn quickly and show compassion sparingly. Daily we see the consequences of saturated egos. In the name of justice, we hang mercy. In the fight for free expression, we chain ourselves to hate. And in our desire to be accredited, we approve less and less of others.

We are swift to focus on the wound that scarred us rather than the journey that healed us. And, oh, what a journey healing is to a soul in pursuit of eternity. True healing is not found in society’s medicine cabinet. At times, healing does not look like we think it should. We can find peace and purpose in the arms of death. We can discover forgiveness without ever receiving the apology due. And we can learn one of the bravest actions is love - yes, to simply love. Love who you are becoming in Christ and love those whom God puts on your path as you travel into view of home.

We often find our greatest strength in the healing - finding a new joy, a deeper peace and a casting out of fear in the mighty hands of God.

May we come to appreciate the view - keeping our eyes on Christ because He knows the way - because He is "the way and the truth and the life" (John 14:6). In doing so, we are no longer limited by our solutions or egos. We are no longer dependent upon the world for validation, healing, and wholeness. No excuse stands to miss the opportunity to love when we take our eyes off others and self and focus on Him - His Word, His promises.

"Miss no single opportunity of making some small sacrifice, here by a smiling look, there by a kindly word; always doing the smallest right and doing it all for love." - St. Therese of Lisieux

What have you collected in your spiritual pockets? Hope, perseverance, mercy, grace, forgiveness and love?

Do you give generously from your spiritual pockets, not questioning who is worthy or who will return in kind?

Are there any holes or thinning in the corners of your spiritual pockets? Are you downsizing God and upgrading your tolerance of worldly views?

May our pursuit for eternity begin and continue day by day with Christ as our guide. And may we remember to check our pockets, giving generously for the Lord’s good purposes and fortifying the corners with grace and mercy.

SGLY, dear reader.

(Smile, God Loves You.)

Tiffany Kaye Chartier is a Christian author and opinion columnist.