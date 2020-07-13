At this point in the year, I was hoping to write an article about my love of sports. In another world, the Tokyo Summer Olympics would start on July 28. It would have been a cute article about how I actually thought that I could be an Olympian and how sports molded me into a strong woman. I could perhaps recount an amazing Olympic memory from my youth.

Well that’s not going to happen, of course. So instead I’m here to write about the pandemic that we are working through.

So far, 2020 has been a drunken combination of shadow boxing an invisible opponent and trying to remember what normal felt like. We have missed March Madness, the Olympics, South by Southwest, Fiesta San Antonio, NBA basketball, movies (like in a theater with popcorn), classroom learning, office interactions with coworkers, dinner with friends and family, and the satisfying clinking of glasses during a good happy hour toast. Unfortunately, too many of us are also missing regular paychecks and a sense of confidence in the future.

With the added tragedy of continued police brutality against Black Americans, we are all struggling to look for good in what has been mostly bad. I even had a friend who ordered several 2021 calendars to place around her home to remind herself of good things around the corner.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been limiting my exposure to the news and social media. I want to stay informed of course, but too often I’m seeing bad behavior on a loop. It’s unconscionable to me that our fellow Americans choose not to believe we are in a pandemic, deny science and throw temper tantrums because they should be wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from one another.

Recently we learned that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the primary expert advising the president, hasn’t briefed the president in over two months. This news is startling. The White House has sidelined the leading expert for our country. Too many Americans are following this example and ignoring the voices of scientists and medical experts. We can’t let bottled-up stress and disinformation define how we are getting through this historic period.

As I have written before, we have to focus on our better senses and be the people our parents always wanted us to be. Just be good to one another. Have patience when we have to go out, wear a mask for safety, keep a safe distance from our friends and family just for a little while.

About a year from now, hopefully the world will be enjoying the Summer Olympics together, and we'll be united by joy and triumph instead of the tragedies we've been facing. I'll get to work on that article about my memories of Olympic gymnast Nadia Comneci and find some good words to connect my love of sports to who I am today.

For now I have four words for you: Be safe. Be kind.

Rep. Celia Israel represents House District 50, which includes Pflugerville. Follow her on Twitter @celiaisrael, or like her on Facebook at fb.com/CeliaIsraelTX.