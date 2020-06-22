See your tax dollars

wasted on Shoal Creek

I know our City Council is desperately trying to keep up with Portland, Ore., in wasting tax dollars (Portland offered city employees 40 hours of bereavement pay) but I started guffawing recently when we were driving on Shoal Creek Boulevard between Anderson Lane and Steck Avenue.

An out-of-town friend riding with me asked, "Why would they do this?" looking at the cramped car lane and wide, severely cordoned off bike lanes. I replied, "Trying to keep up with Portland." He exclaimed, "But it's 100 degrees, 90% humidity, and not a biker in sight."

I told him that over the years, our City Council has spent countless sums just on little Shoal Creek (remember the triangles with crepe myrtles?). He then asked, "But don't the local taxpayers think this is insane?" "Evidently not, they keep reelecting them," I said, "Now, let me tell you about the hotel purchase." He asked, "For the bicyclists?"

Gil Roebuck, Austin

Loan program will help

baseball come back

On behalf of the Round Rock Express I’d like to publicly express our gratitude to Congressman John Carter for his support as a co-sponsor of House Bill 7023, intended to provide the necessary support for businesses like the Round Rock Express to survive this devastating pandemic.

For those unaware of the bill, it’s a federal loan program that will help businesses across the country remain afloat while continuing to make rent, lease or bond payments on publicly owned sports facilities, museums and community theaters, despite not being open for business for an extended period of time.

Thanks to the support from Carter, these funds will help ensure that the Round Rock Express will remain a valuable part of the Central Texas community for many years to come. When baseball comes back, we’ll be back in large part to the efforts of Carter.

Chris Almendarez, president of the Round Rock Express, Round Rock

Both crises cry out

for understanding

The duopoly of COVID-19 and George Floyd’s murder has created social and political tensions between us. Each occurrence has a past and a present and we can’t hope for a proper future without a full understanding of both events.

It’s impossible to realize the truths of COVID-19 while in its midst but the history of George Floyd is as old as the New World. We must hear and imbibe everything that people of color and the disadvantaged have to tell us about their past and present American experiences.

James Baldwin, "Letter From a Region of My Mind" (1962): "White people in this country will have quite enough to do in learning how to accept and love themselves and each other, and when they have achieved this – which will not be tomorrow and may never be – the Negro problem will no longer exist, for it will no longer be needed."

Charles Murdock, Austin

Think of the mask

in Christian terms

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends," John 15:13.

Perhaps in the context of this pandemic those who call themselves Christians gathering for protests, attending rallies or gathering for amusement purposes might consider substituting "wearing a mask" for "lay down his life."

It is not a matter of my rights, but rather that I am willing to protect the right of my fellow citizens to live their life.

Harry Kilman, Leander

Fake news suddenly

a problem under Trump

Logical alternative to the "mainstream media" would be the "fringe media." I’ve spoken with a family member who said they don’t know what to believe nowadays. It’s useless pointing out that relying on the fringe media’s trafficking in "alternate facts" and conspiracy theories will certainly leave you clueless and grasping to understand reality.

Strangely enough the country never had a problem with fake news until the media started reporting on the many shortcomings of the current president. But it’s a fabrication constructed by a president lacking decency and character who is clearly in over his head and literally unable to admit it. A self-serving president continually showing the world he’s incapable of performing even the simplest duties of his job. Now, all of the sudden, we have a deluge of fake news? Fake News: The fuel of the fringe media. Have a detrimental lack of critical thinking skills in America.

David Watkins, Austin