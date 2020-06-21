I have been blessed with the chance to shelter in the guidance of kindly but plain-speaking older men. The right older friend was around the corner throughout my life. As Father’s Day approaches, here is a snapshot of a few of them. I apologize to the souls of those left out.

My birth father’s patience and time spent with me as a teen created the confidence to be comfortable with the fathers to come. Pop was an American Everyman of the post-WW II era. He had a passion for dismantling toasters and radios to see how they worked. He brought some back to life. His world was providing for his family, taking long walks, and escaping to his buddy’s real estate office to play gin rummy as often as my mother would tolerate. He lacked the political/social skills to move quickly ahead in his office, but he was well-organized, got it done, and outlasted everyone else who came in when he did. He began as a street lighting inspector, walking the street and checking for dead streetlamp bulbs, so somebody else could come by and replace them. He was the Chief Electrical Inspector for Public Structures in the City of New York thirty years later.

Dr. Richard Wilkie was the center of my undergraduate life as a communications major at the Albany State. I took every course he offered and some independent studies with him, as well. He was the definition of a campus character, fiercely independent and not to be taken lightly. His mustaches seemed to extend half a yard on either side of his face and were kept "just so" with a liberal application of mustache wax. He played banjo and guitar and did folk music singing gigs in the local area with his wife Lee. He is why I own two guitars, three mandolins, a banjo, a fiddle, a tin whistle, and an Irish box accordion (some of which I can actually play).

Dr. Wilkie grew up in Kansas with a family that somehow made some money out of scrap metal. He came to the university at Albany to be the one and only member of the Communications department prior to the tremendous academic building boom of the 1960s. He was already in place when the university built itself up around him, and he rose like a ship in a lock being filled from underneath on the Panama Canal. He became a man of some local stature and influence, but, at another level, was always "just folks". While we had no special relationship (I being a royal pain in the posterior to all that had to deal with me at that age), he was exceedingly kind and gracious to a particularly awkward undergraduate.

Ronald Fink and I probably didn’t spend more than an hour alone together in each other’s company, but he unquestionably had the most to do with how I spend my time today. I didn’t particularly think much of him at the time, seeing him as a non-descript state bureaucrat of no particular convictions. Today, I wish I knew where he was buried so I could place flowers on his grave.

At age 33, I had managed to pretty much disassemble just about every working part in my life. (This was before I found yoga and meditation, and the growth of my social skills was still, shall we say, a work-in-progress.) I washed ashore in an office job in the Central Administration headquarters of the State University System of New York with Mr. Fink as my boss. Our building was, and is, an amazing scale model of the Peace Palace at The Hague in the Netherlands, complete with Gothic turrets and stone balconies. The job, however, was a complete zero. It consisted of waiting for legislative approval for a project to streamline the rather awkward finances of the New York University System. This project raised political objections across the state since none of the component colleges had any interest at all in being streamlined. Approval never came, and after sixth months of doing mostly nothing, all hands were told to start looking for other work.

Fortunately, I had had one small opportunity many weeks earlier to volunteer for, and perform well on, a modest assignment concerning computers, which were still a rather exotic item at the time. Mr. Fink noticed this. He also noticed that when my colleagues were whiling away their down time playing the then-current equivalent of gin rummy, I was sneaking off to the NY State Central Library up the street to do research on he had no idea what. This got me branded as an "intellectual". So when there weren’t enough transfer jobs to go around for everyone being booted from our project, he called a friend of a friend and started the ball rolling on a full scholarship for me to take my PhD at the state university campus three miles up the street. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, my own step is a little slow and an afternoon nap is sometimes welcome, but there is still a considerable twinkle in my eye when I realize it is now my turn to be a bit of an older friend to the younger men (and women) who Fate places in my path. I hope I do as good a job.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.