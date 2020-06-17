Should we expect Tesla

to honor health rules?

Re: June 16 article, "Travis County mulling Tesla deal."

Why do our elected officials feel the need to subsidize this enterprise of the scofflaw Elon Musk? We in Austin still have a stay at home order until Aug. 15. Given Musk's despicable deportment at his Fremont, Calif., factory, defying an order to keep his factory closed in the face of this pandemic, do we seriously think that he would act any differently in Central Texas?

If a deal is struck with Tesla, the "community assurances" should include a clause committing the company to not defying local health regulations.

Ronald M. Sawey, Austin

No more looking away:

It’s time to end racism

The recent violent deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sadly and shamefully remind us that these atrocities, motivated by racism, inflicted upon these two men recently and upon our Black brothers and sisters (and other people of color) have been ongoing for centuries.

Yes, for decades these acts of violence were written about. Producers made movies portraying acts of racist-motivated violence and murder. There have been documentaries and TV news reports of egregious acts of violence against Black people, during the Civil Rights movement and current times.

Yet, for far, far too long, we turned our eyes away, indulging ourselves in a “white” fantasy that “things are so much better now.”

No longer can we say: “Oh, I was (or am) unaware.” Racism is the most vile of all of our social ills. It is an abomination. We must condemn and vow to end racism at every turn. There is no more looking away.

Mary Patrick, Austin

Republicans need to

drain their own swamp

Re: June 6 article, “Harris GOP chairman-elect ripped for MLK quote, banana.”

Four Texas GOP county chairpersons are being admonished for their racist social media posts. The posts were amazingly egregious, as though these officials could speak openly within the safe haven of their Republican readers. Yet, when these quotes are publicly reported, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Ted Cruz are momentarily outraged.

Where is this outrage when it comes to President Donald Trump? The list of Trump's racist behavior is long, equally egregious, and continues today. Racist statements, including support of white supremacists, are clearly a part of Trump's election strategy. Yet, Texas Republican leaders remain mute, fearing the power of the tweet.

We hear that “this time feels different.” The battle against racism in America may have turned a corner, but we have a long way to go. It will take all of us to win this battle and it will only happen if Republicans drain their own swamp and take positive action.

Michael Hovis, Austin

Please, Paxton, allow

vote-by-mail ballots

Dear Attorney General Ken Paxton:

I am requesting a mail-in ballot for the July election. My reason is a health issue, specifically an immune-deficiency disorder.

Since I have no immunity to a deadly virus infecting over 1,000 Texans almost daily since May 1, it is too dangerous for me to vote in person. Does anyone need a better excuse to vote by mail?

David Fox, Austin

Congress must restore

the balance of power

Re: June 13 commentary, “Why Congress needs to reclaim its authority on national security.”

Our democracy has endured in large part because of the checks and balances embedded in our Constitution.

Those very principles cannot function, however, if the Congress refuses to take on its assigned role in authorizing the use of military force. There is too much at stake for our country and the world to allow those decisions to be made by one person alone.

It is time to set a clear boundary and process in place to restore the balance of power that our founding fathers intended.

Tobin Quereau, Austin

Bungling an election

should be a crime

Georgia’s failure to pull off its primary election after the issues it faced in 2018, along with the problems we saw in Wisconsin in April, suggests that November will be a cruel month for voters in more than one state.

How about we make it a felony, punishable by fine and five years in jail, for the election officials in each state if they do not fulfill their duty of running a free and safe election? That might get their attention.

Alan Greenberg, Austin

Listening doesn’t always

lead to enlightenment

Re: June 5 letter to the editor, “Trump supporters gave revealing responses.”

I read Ken Herman's May 25 commentary "Trump wins. Trump loses. Either way, we could lose" and his subsequent May 27 column "Letting Trump supporters have the last word," and the ensuing letters.

The June 5 letter closes with, "America would be better off if we all listened to each other." While I understand this is the standard refrain, how exactly is America better off when I listen to the truly deranged, patently false, lunatic fringe conspiracy theories of the two Trump supporters that Herman printed?

I already know that Trump and many of his supporters are disassociated from reality. What value is there in listening to them? It's not like I believe anything they say and they won't listen to my position.

Should we also listen to the pro-Nazis, and the anti-vaxxers and the pro-pollution people? And the commies? And the terrorists?

Listening to them does no good whatsoever.

James Peterson, Austin