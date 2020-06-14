Change begins with a

new Williamson sheriff

June 10 commentary, “Say his name: Javier Ambler should be alive.”

My husband and I join fellow Williamson County residents in calling for the resignation of Sheriff Robert Chody.

The tragic death of Javier Ambler, allegedly following a minor traffic offense, cannot be tolerated. Sheriff Chody's explanation is unacceptable and fails to justify why the public is just now learning about this tragic event.

As a taxpayer, a mother of a black man and grandmother to black boys, I want law enforcement officers to value and respect all lives they encounter. The officers involved in this incident used excessive force in responding (several officers tackled Mr. Ambler and used a Taser numerous times) and their actions are a reflection of Sheriff Chody's leadership. Change is necessary in the sheriff's department and it can begin with new leadership.

Yolande Williams-Bailey, Round Rock

If Chody won’t resign,

donate to his opponent

I completely support your call for action on the killing of Javier Ambler at the hands of Williamson County officers.

Sheriff Robert Chody, who is stonewalling the investigation, has resisted calls from County Commissioners to resign as well as calls to end his association with "Live PD," is up for reelection in November.

Those of us frustrated by an embarrassing roster of criminal justice officials in Williamson County can donate to his Democratic opponent, Robert Gleason.

Davida Charney, Austin

Our leaders must hold

bad officers to account

As a white person, I stand with the protesters against police brutality around the country, and particularly here in Austin.

A few weeks ago, I watched aggressive, armed white people harass and threaten government officials in Michigan. No riot police intervened. No teargas was fired. No “less lethal” weapons were brought to bear. And now, peaceful protesters of color are met with indiscriminate violence and excessive force. Medics shot point-blank. Non-violent teenagers dealt life-threatening brain injuries. It’s impossible to see these as anything but the actions of overtly prejudiced and deeply corrupt systems of local, state and federal law enforcement.

This has to stop. Even if they believe the "few bad apples” excuse, our leaders must hold them and their enablers accountable.

We are all entitled to equal protection under the law. It's time that we all stand up for it.

Kristen Maxwell, Austin

Police unions don’t act

in the public’s interest

As a retired teacher, I proudly look back at my membership in a union for most of my 32 years of teaching. Teacher unions, even in a right to work state such as Texas, effectively advocated not only for school employees but for the students and families we served.

However, I do not believe police unions, whose members are also public servants, act in the public interest. They are an impediment to eliminating racial profiling and using excessive force against minorities. In the Stanford Law & Policy Review, Katherine Bies noted “the power of police unions ... generates political outcomes that undermine the democratic values of transparency and accountability.” Citizens can push for change in policing procedures, but as long as police unions protect the offenders in their ranks, there will be no changes in the treatment of our fellow minority citizens.

I encourage all police officers to publicly call out the culprits in the police force.

Robert Gibbons, Austin

Our leaders are silent

about “Trump’s lies”

Re: June 5 article, “Abbott calls for Bexar County GOP chair to resign for spreading George Floyd conspiracy theory.”

So our fearless Gov. Abbott, Sens. Cornyn and Cruz, Lt. Gov. Patrick and others denounced Bexar Party Chair Cynthia Brehm for – get this – spreading a conspiracy theory claiming that the death of George Floyd was staged to damage Trump’s standing with blacks.

Brehm’s a gem: In May, she stated at a San Antonio press conference that COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax. Apparently, our fearless leaders think Trump’s lies are OK, telling others that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax is an OK lie, but lying about Mr. Floyd is not OK (for now).

The lot of you have no decency nor do you deserve our respect.

Bill Young, Manor