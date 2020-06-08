Manley should resign;

APD needs an overhaul

My police department shot a black man at a demonstration, fracturing his skull, then shot medics as they aided him. Brian Manley admitted that the man shot was the wrong target, but has offered no recompense. If Justin Howell wakes up, he will be dealing with lifelong effects of a traumatic brain injury.

The question of whether this is malice or incompetence is overly generous. The refusal of the Austin Police Department to act in a way compatible with the safety of its citizens is inexcusable.

As one of the middle-class white residents that Manley no doubt sees as his priority to protect and serve, I’m calling for his resignation, the firing of any officer using excessive force, and an overhaul of APD doctrine. The Austin City Council should take up a reconsideration of the relationship between the City Council and the APD, as we have seen in Minneapolis.

Patrick Stinson, Austin

Killing is an outrage for

all who value equality

In July 2014, a black man named Eric Garner was suffocated to death by a police officer in Staten Island. I watched horrified as a video was shown of his murder on TV.

The public was shocked, but the policeman who committed this crime was not even indicted by the grand jury. He went free.

It took the videoed death of George Floyd to finally bring the American public to its senses. Why now- why not in 2014? I don’t know. At least the policeman and the other officers who were complicit in Floyd’s death might receive some punishment.

I respect those who use their right to peacefully protest. This can no longer go on in this country. It is an outrage to those of us who believe in equality.

Lanie Tobin Hill, Austin

We’ve let hate live. There

should be no surprises.

For two and a half centuries the violence and hatred of slavery was allowed to flourish here, even as we were building a new nation that we dishonestly dedicated to the ideal that all men are equal.

In the century and a half since the abolition of slavery, we have permitted those who keep that hatred alive to teach their young that the violence and treason committed to preserve slavery was worthy of memorial.

Today we stand appalled as the completely predictable consequence of those failures plays out. Those who keep the hatred alive are easily identified. They mingle among us, often in elected office, because they were never made to feel shame, never forced into hiding as they should have been. That will be their burden. Yours will be to vote without fail, and only for those who will affirm above all else that people come first.

Ken Lones, Austin

Opinion piece ignored

looting and destruction

The media needs to begin discussing the problems with looting, fires, and the freedom to beat those who disagree with them. Floyd’s death did not cause riots but the opportunity to use his death as an excuse to loot.

Your opinion piece describing your grief about Floyd’s death never mentioned the looting. The riots expand because more people see that they can destroy with impunity. More riots will occur when jobs go away because of (affected) businesses that don’t reopen.

Elizabeth Tebeaux, College Station

Time for state to end

charter school funding

RE: $900,000 Severance for IDEA co-founder

I read with some dismay and anger on the resignation of IDEA Public Schools CEO Tom Torkelson, who was given severance of $900,000. This is taxpayer money and it is an outrage. Under Torkelson’s leadership, the charter network made plans to lease a private jet and spent hundreds of thousands on luxury boxes and events.

If this were an independent school district, taxpayers would be in revolt. At a time when our public schools struggle for funding, I object to my taxpayer dollars being used for this outlandish spending by a corporate charter school. The time is long past for the Legislature to withdraw funding from these charter schools. I want my money to support public schools for all Texas children. When you receive your next property tax bill, remember IDEA schools and your $900,000.

Luther Elmore, Austin