Ijeoma Oluo’s excellent book “So You Want to Talk About Race” sits on my nightstand, half-finished.

Half-finished, like our national struggle to end systemic racism.

Half-finished, 400 years after the first Africans were bound and taken to a land whose founding ideals promoted personal liberty.

Half-finished, 150 years after our nation took up arms to end — or, in the case of Texas, to defend — that institution of slavery.

Half-finished, 65 years after segregated schools were found to be unconstitutional.

Half-finished, 55 years after the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts signed by the president from here.

Half-finished, 13 days after a police officer fatally pinned George Floyd to the pavement for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

That’s far too long, and yet it doesn’t feel like we’re even halfway there.

Austin — with boundless wealth and a progressive self-image — is positioned to accelerate that change, and yet, for too long, we’ve been just another city divided. "Once again we are at a crossroads," Nelson Linder, the local NAACP leader, told the Austin City Council in 2005 when an African American Quality of Life report pointed to concerns about police brutality and decreased economic, social and cultural opportunities that were pushing many black residents to leave Austin. Sound familiar?

We at the American-Statesman have shined a light on many of our city’s inequities — from environmental racism that saw tank farms and other industrial eyesores disproportionately be located east of I-35 to educational racism that, to this day, perpetuates an east-west division in the quality of our schools.

We documented the history and effects of many of these systemic inequities in a 2015 series called, “Inheriting Inequality.”

In the five years since, Confederate statues have come down at our university and Confederate names have been removed from our public schools. But the inequities remain.

Sixteen years ago, my colleague Andy Alford, now the Statesman’s managing editor, co-authored a massive investigation into use of force policies and practices by Austin police. Changes were made as a result, but unequal treatment under the law did not stop.

Progress, it seems, comes slowly in a city that wants to be progressive.

Just a month ago, Austin police shot and killed unarmed Mike Ramos in an apartment parking lot as he tried to drive away. Just seconds earlier, he had his hands up, but police responded with a non-lethal round that spurred him to flee.

Before that, an officer shot and killed an unarmed and unclothed 17-year-old David Joseph running down the middle of street. Another officer shot and killed Larry Jackson, who happened to show up after a bank robbery and ran when confronted by a white police officer. Another officer bodyslammed 112-pound teacher Breaion King during a traffic stop — a case that would not have come to light but for the Statesman’s reporting.

Cases like these prompted our groundbreaking reporting project and community forum called “The Talk,” named for that heart-rending conversation that black parents have with their children to prepare them for interactions with police. We yearn for a day when that talk is no longer necessary.

We at the Statesman remain committed to telling these stories, to exposing injustice, to holding our leaders accountable and to fostering community conversations. And we’ll be in the streets documenting the activism striving for change.

In the meantime, I’ve got a half-read book to finish.

Bridges is executive editor of the American-Statesman.