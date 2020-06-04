Trump continues his

pattern of destruction

The United States has had more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus. Over 100,000 people died from the virus in three months. Forty million workers have filed for unemployment.

There is rioting in the streets after a black man died while being restrained by a police officer in Minneapolis. This is the state of our union right now.

The United States of America is falling apart at the seams. The wheels are coming off the train, and what is our president focusing on? He is fighting a war with Twitter over fact-checking his tweets.

Donald Trump ran on a platform of Make America Great Again. Well, wake up America and look around. Trump is destroying it, just like he destroyed so many of his businesses. America, we are a country in crisis. Enough is enough! We cannot afford four more years of this presidency.

Brian Clark, Austin

Slavery ended but the

racial injustice endures

In 1865 Abraham Lincoln delivered his Second Inaugural Address. He tried to understand the death and suffering of the Civil War. He argued that slavery caused the war and that God gave the nation the horrible war for the offense of slavery.

While he hoped that the scourge of war might speedily pass, Lincoln believed that God might will the war to continue “until all the wealth piled by the bondsman's 250 years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword…”

Slavery ended but the offense of racial injustice continues to this day. Should we be surprised if God wills this current chaos for the offense of this injustice? Lincoln would not be surprised for he clearly stated "the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether."

Jim Furgeson, Austin

Hear the other side,

but stick to the facts

May 27 commentary, “Letting Trump supporters have the last word.”

As Ken Herman states in his May 27 column, “Letting Trump supporters have the last word,” we'd all be better off if we spent time listening to folks with whom we disagree.

Most of us can agree with this statement as long as people obtain their information through credible, fact-based sources — not through unsubstantiated claims or conspiracy theories which they then profess to be "the truth."

Distinguished scholar and former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan said it best: "Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts."

Robin Arnold, Austin

Model for distributing

funds deserves backing

Re: May 24 article, “Gov. Greg Abbott and counties square off over relief money.”

Asher Price’s article “Gov. Greg Abbott and counties square off over relief money” reveals an ongoing problem: How can federal funds be fairly and effectively distributed in Texas?

National legislators are wrestling with the problem of ensuring allotted funds are used as intended. U.S. Sens. Cassidy and Menendez, along with Reps. Reed and Gottheimer of the Problem Solvers Caucus of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans working together to craft legislation, and others, have introduced the State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition Fund. It has three distinct parts to ensure fairness: one third based on population (no threshold), one third based on infection rates, and the final third based on revenue losses. Every county and municipality in the country will receive direct funding.

I urge everyone to back this bicameral, bipartisan legislation as a model for fair distribution for the next round of relief.

Dorsey Cartwright, Austin

Some advice for those

who disregard science

Remember when President Donald Trump said that keeping the death toll under 100,000 meant that his administration would have done a “very good job”? I do. By his own standards, he flunked. Here’s why:

For those who, like Trump, do not believe in or understand science, here’s some advice. Don’t take your medicine. Don’t use your hearing aids. Don’t watch your LED TV or use your cell phone. Don’t use your computers, drive your cars, or turn on lights that use electricity. Don’t use your microwaves. Unplug your refrigerators. Why? Because all are products of scientific reasoning.

Science is not a subject where you can pick and choose results you like and ignore those that you don’t. Science doesn’t work that way.

Don Batory, Austin