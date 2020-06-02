Focus on the questions

protesters are asking

The protests we see are about police brutality against African American people, systemic tacit approval of that brutality, and a justice system that gives the benefit of the doubt to the bullies with guns. Aggressive policing of protesters exemplifies the problem, and does nothing to answer these critical questions they ask:

Why was Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s death, not immediately taken into custody?

Why not, after the mayor of Minneapolis called for his arrest?

Why were the other officers not charged?

How was Chauvin allowed to walk free for five days?

The reaction to those unanswered questions is found in the voices, the faces, and the hearts of those protesting. If you are focusing your attention on the methods the protesters are using to get white people's attention, then you're missing the point, and you are part of the problem.

Leo Collas, Austin

No need to amplify

obscene gesture

Re: May 31 article, “So many emotions”

I am deeply saddened by your choice of photo on the front page with this story. This picture heightens emotions that are already riding very high. You could have captured the mood and emotions without showing a protester making an obscene gesture.

We are supposed to be working to teach our children to use their words to help not hurt, heal not wound, and to not be bullies or do things that are purposely offensive. I’m ashamed to let my 9-year-old son see this picture because it goes against all the things that we are trying to teach him.

Virginia Pursley Martin, Dripping Springs

Investing in child care

pays off in long run

Re: May 24 editorial, “Recovery won’t get far without child care help.”

I applaud the editorial board’s recent editorial recognizing the vital role child care centers play in our economic recovery. It’s true that our child care centers need a financial lifeline. That’s why I was proud to champion and co-sponsor a recent resolution creating a $1 million child care support fund. On May 21, the Austin City Council also allocated another $1 million to incentivize overnight and weekend child care for essential workers, provide respite care for children whose parents or guardians are hospitalized or quarantined, and meet health and safety supplies needed for child care programs to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While I hope the city will be able to marshal additional child care assistance funding, we need the state and federal government to prioritize this important investment in our future. As a trained economist, I know that funding child care isn’t just a moral issue, it is an economic strategy that pays dividends for our future.

Alison Alter, Austin City Council member, Austin

Abbott rightly focused

on hospital capacity

Re: May 25 letter to the editor, “ Governor, it matters to those in the hospital.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said at a May 5 press conference, “What matters is not how many are hospitalized. What matters is what our hospitalization capacity is.” The letter writer sharply criticized the governor’s comment as being insensitive to the stresses on those who are hospitalized with COVID-19. He then asked if the governor’s next concern would be over the morgue capacity.

That criticism is misdirected. The governor was expressing concern about there being sufficient hospital personnel, facilities and equipment available should someone need to be admitted for COVID, or for any other reason, as our reopening process progresses. And that is exactly what the governor and each one of us should be concerned about!

Harlan Hively, Austin

Support the businesses

that support your health

I recently saw a piece on TV about large retailers doing better than local, smaller retailers as we begin to reopen.

I’ll be giving my business to those retailers who take my health and safety seriously. That is, those retailers who require both employees and customers to wear masks.

Jim Oberkrom, Austin