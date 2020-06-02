America is engaged in a civil war! We aren’t fighting with artillery. Words are our choice of weaponry. Everyone has a opinion, and because of our constitutional rights, we freely offer our opinions about our president, the coronavirus, and everything in between. People talk about finding the truth but actually, as you read their comments, it’s simply their perspective about a matter. Recently, in a letter to the editor, someone diagnosed President Trump with several personality disorders. Another person labeled Dr. Fauci as a public servant only doing his job. Are we in a position to KNOW the truth? As national issues continue to be exposed, we find that the most eloquent speaking and highest ranking officials have committed heinous evil actions that have endangered us as U.S. citizens. Oh, but these public servants have such lovely personalities! Do we really want to know the truth or are we in love with our opinions? You can go to the Family Research Council, which is a national research organization, and find a lengthy list of the policies that President Trump has established since he’s been in office. It’s beneficial to look at facts before establishing truth based on our personal opinions.

Myrna Weaver/Lubbock