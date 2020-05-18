With a desire to help,

she keeps her distance

I remember standing in a long line with my mother and sister when the Salk polio vaccine first became available. Our house was joyous and relieved that evening at supper, and Dr. Salk was a hero. One of my seventh grade friends had to lay in an iron lung all the time. I felt happy I was now protected, but sad that the vaccine hadn’t come soon enough for her.

Today we are waiting for our scientists to find and test a vaccine for this very contagious coronavirus that causes heart attacks even in children. I want to help. My doctor tells me to make sure I’m not transmitting it, so I live smart and keep my distance. I’m realizing what distress my parents felt not knowing how they could protect me from polio. At least I have a plan.

Karen Collins, Austin

A chance to shine

and ban leaf blowers

After several letters to the editor regarding the banning of leaf blowers, I can only hope the movement gets some traction.

One legitimate concern seems to be the possible decline in the income of the lawn maintenance workers. This probably won't occur. The cost per yard may increase $20 or $30. Regardless of the increase, the customers will pay. For whatever reason you can think of, a lot of homeowners just will not rake their own leaves or mow their own yards. Income for these workers could actually increase. Good for them.

I'm assaulted nearly every day by the obnoxious whines of leaf blowers. The City of Austin should ban their use at private homes. Other cities have banned them, why not Austin? Since the city promotes "progressive governing," here's a chance to shine. The rake has served as a viable tool for centuries, and it will still work today.

Otto Wheeler, Austin

Distancing from law

was never the goal

Re: May 8 commentary, “Do our leaders want us to follow the law or not?”

Gov. Greg Abbott and company should know very well that social distancing from the law isn't what health professionals and concerned Texans had in mind in trying to keep us safe from COVID-19.

Walking back his very own emergency order in the face of hair salon owner Shelley Luther having defied it is but the latest example of Abbott's finger-to-the wind decision making.

And let's not forget U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, that sanctimonious defender of the "rule of law," who called Luther a "patriot" for breaking the law.

Had enough? Vote Democratic on Nov. 3.

Stephen Shackelford, Austin

Women who accused Trump

should also be believed

Re: May 9 letter to the editor, “Under the Dems’ standard Reade must be believed.”

How soon the letter writer forgets.

It seems the writer forgot about the 20 women who accused Trump of groping them and one who said he raped her.

These 20 women must also be believed too, don’t you think?

End of story?

Sonny Zertuche, Georgetown

Little Richard brought

all Americans together

Little Richard, a true rock ’n’ roll hero, succumbed to cancer on May 9.

His charismatic showmanship, wild piano playing and innovative vocalizations laid the solid foundation upon which rock ’n’ roll was built. Little Richard influenced a new generation of musicians. The British Invasion of the 1960s would have been just a flash in the pan if it weren’t for Little Richard paving the way for groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

More importantly, during one of the darkest periods in American history – a period haunted by the specter of segregation — Little Richard’s music reached audiences of all races.

Little Richard embodied the true spirit of rock ’n’ roll with his explosive, spine-tingling music and his captivating persona. His charisma and talent brought everyone together in peace, love, and harmony.

And that is what rock ’n’ roll is all about.

John Di Genio, Cibolo