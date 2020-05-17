AJ Media Editorial Board

Following a search that lasted roughly six months, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has a new president and chief executive officer as the TTU System’s Board of Regents tabbed Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman sole finalist for the position.

The formal announcement was made during the regents’ teleconference Thursday. The appointment does not become official until the state-mandated 21-day notice period ends. Her first day as the institution’s ninth president in its 51-year history is scheduled to be June 5.

Her appointment marks an important milestone in the Tech System’s history. She is not only the first female to serve as president of the TTUHSC, she is also the first to serve as president of any of the system’s four component institutions. We congratulate her on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to seeing the Health Sciences Center continue to enjoy growth, especially in what shapes up as a time of challenge for educational institutions shaping their responses to the coronavirus outbreak as well as other 21st-century challenges in a rapidly changing educational environment.

Rice-Spearman, a native of Odessa, has been serving as TTUHSC interim president since Nov. 1. Prior to that role, she had served as provost and chief academic officer at the TTU Health Sciences Center.

“Thirty-three years ago, I joined the TTUHSC faculty as an academic instructor in the then-School of Allied Health Sciences,” she said in our story. “I found great joy in that job, in part because I had been a student in those very seats at TTUHSC just years before. Today, I am humbled beyond words at the opportunity to serve as the next president of this great university.”

She succeeds Dr. Tedd Mitchell, who was named chancellor of the Tech System and held dual titles for a year until announcing last October that he would step down from the TTUHSC role to focus solely on his duties as chancellor. The decision came after one of the most successful legislative sessions in Tech history with the addition of a veterinary school in Amarillo and a dental school in El Paso.

Building upon the HSC’s impressive momentum will surely be among the top priorities for Dr. Rice-Spearman. She began her career at TTUHSC in 1987 and served in a number of capacities before being named associate provost in 2018, a role she held concurrently with her position as dean of the School of Health Professions, a post she assumed at the beginning of 2016.

Dr. Rice-Spearman was selected following a national search that drew numerous well-qualified candidates. That should come as no surprise as the TTUHSC job is attractive for many reasons, including its place as a nationally respected institution and the quality of life offered in West Texas.

“Our committee conducted a national search, recruited a strong candidate pool and interviewed several impressive candidates during the search process, and Dr. Rice-Spearman rose to the top among a number of talented and highly qualified candidates,” said Mark Griffin, the member of the Board of Regents who chaired the search committee.

“Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has evolved as a comprehensive, nationally prominent health-related institution, and we have great confidence the university will continue to develop and succeed under Dr. Rice-Spearman’s dynamic leadership.”

Rice-Spearman has been praised for her leadership during the TTUHSC’s response to COVID-19, which has disrupted virtually every aspect of life. The Tech community has been engaged on many levels in responding to the virus through research, innovation, testing and other means.

“Lori has displayed exemplary leadership during her tenure at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and most recently leading as provost and interim president,” Mitchell said. “Lori is a natural leader and has been a valuable and distinguished member of the TTUHSC community for more than 30 years.”

Her institutional knowledge and leadership skills should continue to serve her well in this new, exciting and demanding role. As Dr. Mitchell pointed out, “Her vision, demonstrated success and unique leadership skills make her exactly the right person to chart the university’s next chapter at a pivotal time in our history.”

Navigating the immediate future of higher education will demand equal parts vision, ingenuity and inspiration. We wish Dr. Rice-Spearman the best as she prepares to lead the TTUHSC through whatever challenges and opportunity might lie ahead.