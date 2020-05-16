AGN Media Editorial Board

Earlier this week, the Canyon Independent School District witnessed the end of an era with the resignation of trustee Jim Murphy, who served the Canyon ISD with distinction for 40 years.

Murphy was elected to the board in the spring of 1980, a significant moment in the district’s history as he was the first person who resided within the Amarillo city limits to serve on the board. Through four decades, he has watched the Canyon school district grow in size, scope, prestige and excellence while becoming an educational destination for numerous families.

Student population and the number of campuses has doubled during his time, but there has been no drop-off in the district’s commitment to equip young people with the tools they need in a rapidly changing world.

Officially, Murphy’s tenure will end with the June meeting. He has been a constant on the board, serving alongside numerous fellow board members and during the administrations of five superintendents.

It says a lot about Murphy that his favorite memories of being on the board revolve around students and what they have achieved, reminding all that education should primarily be about enriching and empowering young people to realize their potential and preparing them for the next chapters of their lives.

“The overall thing that I feel best about and remember the most is watching the many thousands of young men and young women that I watched get their diplomas from Randall High and Canyon High and Midway Alternate High School,” he said. “I think, perhaps, if there was a single memory, it would be all the graduations and all the students in their caps and gowns, moving on to new phases in their lives.”

Likewise, he downplayed his own impact on the district, choosing instead to share credit with other board members and district leaders. Make no mistake, though, the fingerprints of his leadership style are unmistakable.

“We have a lot of conversations about a variety of topics, issues, opportunities, strategies,” Board President Bruce Cobb said. “Jim has always been one of those guys who will sit and listen and then at just the right moment, he will provide that special sage wisdom and insight that either brings clarity or causes us to rethink what we are doing.”

That is leadership.

“Jim has taught me so many things,” board member Linda Hinders said. “We walk on the shoulders of other people who come before us and I just appreciate having Jim walk that road … that experience has been invaluable for the decisions that we make, even today, and the decisions we will continue to make.”

Those who serve as school board members truly care. They care about students. They care about classroom teachers. They care about the people who don’t get a lot of attention. They want the best because they know education changes lives, and changing lives changes communities. It is slow, steady, transformative work. .

To do it for 40 years is remarkable. Murphy no doubt will never know how many lives he influenced simply because he chose to get involved and stay involved.

But there is no doubt the Canyon ISD is better off for his having come its way. Thank you, Mr. Murphy, for your service and commitment to making this part of the world a better place -- day by day for 40 years.