AJ Media Editorial Board

Although it’s been some time since an NCAA sporting event has taken place, the organization recently took a first step toward making it more difficult for athletes caught up in sexual assault and other acts of violence to compete – once athletic endeavors resume.

The decision comes fewer than five months after a USA TODAY investigation, “Predator Pipeline,” put a spotlight on how easily such athletes could move from institution to institution, in some cases without interruption to their competitive lives. On more than one occasion were recruited by schools that had no knowledge of their previous checkered past.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors adopted a policy that athletes must now annually disclose “acts of violence that resulted in an investigation, discipline through a Title IX proceeding or criminal conviction,” according to our story last week. The policy includes sex offenses, dating and domestic violence, murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and assaults that cause serious bodily injury or involve deadly weapons.

The new rule will be effective with the 2021-22 academic year, and member schools have been directed to develop policy for collecting information from the previous institution of new recruits and transfers.

It should be pointed out several conferences and schools, including the Big 12 Conference in which Texas Tech competes, already have existing guidelines that ban athletes who have either been criminally convicted or disciplined by their school for sexual and other violent offenses. The Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 Conference also have similar rules in place.

Tackling this matter has been long awaited as the NCAA has historically been much quicker to take away eligibility of athletes in the aftermath of poor academic performance or receiving impermissible benefits while not moving at all in cases involving sexual assault.

The USA TODAY investigation, a four-part series that ran in December, showed how dozens of athletes since 2014 had transferred to NCAA schools despite being disciplined for sexual offenses at their previous institution. Some schools said they were completely unaware of the athletes’ issues throughout the recruiting process. The series sparked interest from Congress, which called for an independent study of the NCAA, a call that undoubtedly influenced the NCAA’s policy makers.

“The action is the latest step by the association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” Ohio State President Michael V. Drake, who chairs the NCAA’s Board of Governors, said.

It is unfortunate the NCAA policy does not go farther. Schools can penalize athletes who aren’t forthcoming with relevant information, and the NCAA can penalize schools that don’t comply.

That said, the organization should have established uniform protocols and penalties for athletes and its member institutions, which would have sent a clear signal that sexual assault and sexual violence have no place in college athletics, and those found responsible, either in a courtroom or an on-campus administrative procedure, won’t be allowed to compete.

College athletes are expected to behave in certain ways – on and off the fields of competition. Their coaches repeatedly say as much every season. Representing an educational institution as an athlete is a privilege, one that should be forfeited as a result of behavior that all too often scars others forever.