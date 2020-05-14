There are so many people to thank during these difficult times. People who go out of their way to keep us as safe as we can be and those who care for us when all the measures in the world aren’t quite enough. As just a small measure, I would like to thank the staff and managers of our local United Stores (especially Market Street on 98th and Quaker, but not exclusively). It is comforting to see all staff wearing masks, cleaning groceries carts and creating one-way aisles to help us avoid crowding into others. I am most disappointed however, in many of their customers. In a time and culture that professes to reach out and care for others, I find it unimaginable that anyone would not take the simple measure of wearing a mask unless physically unable to do so. Throughout the stores I have seen able-bodied men and women strolling along with no mask while coughing, sneezing and of course walking the wrong way up the aisles. Apparently large red and white signs with arrows in each aisle aren’t enough instruction. My 3- and 6-year-old grandchildren are very knowledgeable about masks, hand-washing, using the “vampire cough” and reading arrows that point one-way. Simple measures to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors. Or perhaps, you’re not as “Christian” as you claim to be.

Susan Wilson/Lubbock