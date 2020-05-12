Abbott’s actions created

a petri dish at beaches

Whatever was the governor thinking when he opened the beaches in Galveston?

We are an island of 50,000 people and we had tens of thousands more added over the weekend. The beaches had been closed in March and were due to open for a few hours a day for walking, not gathering. We were opening slowly like was recommended.

With very little warning, our city was jammed by people who did not adhere to social distancing, did not wear masks, packed our beaches without regard for the people that actually live here.

Our lifeguards had not staffed-up, our restaurants are still partially closed. Police and fire were in overwhelming traffic, and there was no help coming from the state to help mitigate the petri dish it had just created.

A little more time and a lot more help from Austin would have been advisable.

Jeri Kinnear, Galveston

Social distancing just

a bid to gain control

It appears that liberal leaders opt to push the illogical use of extreme social distancing to control desired questionable outcomes; examples are New York and California.

Police have a tough enough job to do. They don't need to enforce social distancing. It's absurd. Liberal leadership is logic-impaired. Week by week across our nation it seems like the party is losing control by trying to get more control.

Liberal leaders attempt to benefit from every event and action, but it blows up in their collective faces. We need to get rid of the remaining “hell-bent on control” liberal-fascist leadership and start returning to a more intelligent and reality-based social and constitutional reality.

Peter Stern, Driftwood

Road, pipeline projects

built on outmoded ideas

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization plans to build new roads throughout Hays County, where I live. This will not only degrade land and water sources, but will encourage suburban development, putting our aquifers at risk for pollution and depletion.

Roadways bring me to another unsustainable development: The Permian Highway Pipeline, a gaping wound spreading across the Texas Hill Country, in a time of zero growth in the oil and gas industry. They are intent upon building this pipeline to carry oil and gas nobody wants to buy.

These projects no longer reflect financially viable priorities. They refuse to slow down, because they know that unless they build them now, they will make no sense in the light of new realities.

These kinds of projects are based on outdated data: Obsolete driving and housing data, unrealistic energy projections and outmoded ideas about what kind of society we want to create.

Susan Cook, Driftwood

Texas strategy promotes

the spread of deadly virus

I cannot fathom why our state leadership is barreling down this path of encouraging transmission of a deadly virus with no vaccine and no proven treatments. It's madness.

We have hit record highs of confirmed cases, we know that testing and contact tracing is limited at best, and we can see the fatalities racking up, plainly. The short-term win of avoiding unemployment claims is dwarfed by the long-term loss of thousands of Texans.

There is no reason for this. I desperately want this to be over, too, but we can't wish it away. I urge Gov. Abbott to reconsider this reopening strategy. He is literally killing my friends with these actions.

Tod Beardsley, Austin

Doggett owes apology

for comments on Trump

Re: May 4 article, “Trump letter to millions of Americans mailed from Austin.”

After having read your article and thinking briefly, I would like to respond to Lloyd Doggett's quote, "If Trump's name belongs on anything, it is the many death certificates that have resulted from his delay, denial, and ongoing deception."

I recall Trump being pursued by impotent congressmen as this pandemic evolved. I don't recall them doing anything except wasting time and our money trying to remove Trump.

Doggett seems to be un-gerrymanderable. He seems to be there as a lapdog for the Democrat brass.

While nobody wishes sickness or death on others, I think Doggett owes us an apology for his stupid — yes, stupid — quote. Please send me his opponent's name and address in the November election so I can send money.

Mike Edgar, Austin