Graveside services for Domingo Garcia Aranda Sr., 89, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Calvin Grey officiating.

Visitation will be at Comanche Funeral home from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He died Sunday, May 1, 2010.

He was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Pearsall, Texas to Egnacio and Maria (Garcia) Aranda. He married Donna Westcott in 1964. She preceded him in death in January 1986.

Survivors include fours sons, Rick Westcott of Comanche, Billy Aranda of Dublin, Sunday Aranda Gustine and Scott Aranda of Gustine; two daughters, Tina Aranda of Gustine and Hope Martinez of Abilene; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ruben Aranda of Dublin, Joe Aranda of Dublin and Mark Aranda of Arizona; and sisters, Janie Walmack of Dublin and Vera Hernandez of Dublin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

