What kind of a mess did America get itself into with China? For years, we’ve all heard of the tremendous debt that America has with China. At the same time, everywhere I turn, I see thousands of products that come from China, from food items and meals, to toys and electronics, garden tools and clothes, and the list goes on. I wonder, is America really trying to get out of debt by buying anything and everything from China? I just wonder how many thousands of items in China carry the, “Made in the USA” label? Many American companies are making their products in China and are being shipped back to America! China, buy “our” products! Many are harping over tariffs. Fair is fair, right? By now, the world knows that Trump is “pro-America.” And, we all know that not everybody plays by the rules. I am talking about the difference between communism and socialism, democracy and capitalism. We all know the difference by now, don’t we? Biden is pro-China. Good luck, Joe!

In 2016, Trump, told America about needing to cut ties from China. He told us that China had been taking advantage of America for many years. Many didn’t see it that way. But previous presidents knew it! China was slowly buying America for little or nothing. American companies in China were mass producing American products with their people. America was paying huge tariffs on those products coming here. America was paying billions to China. At the same time, China was stealing our inventions, our ideas and, making huge profits off us. It was a double whammy! Washington was not doing a good job of protecting American assets. Congressmen were too busy empowering their “own” political careers.

Behind the scenes, China was coming out ahead on every aspect of the global trade market. They were building their economy at our expense. But being the businessman that he is, Trump knew there was something wrong with this picture. He vowed to change the status quo and put a stop to China’s overreaching power! Thanks to him winning in 2016, from then on, it would be “America” first! I say, it was about time! The stock market was climbing. It climbed almost 10,000 points in three years. On February 12, 2020, it hit 29,568 points. Unknowingly, America was in the early stages of a world pandemic. Fear was about to strike the entire world when hearing of the virus that was spreading all over the world. It was time for the experts to try and bring this virus under control. It was spreading like wildfire. The stock market started going downhill. Trump’s huge economic progress was being shredded to pieces.

The heart of America came to a halt. The Wuhan virus came to destroy. The virus started in late 2019 and the World Health Organization was told weeks later. By now, the virus was claiming lives worldwide. We all know that people from all over the world live in America. Millions fly back and forth to their native countries on a regular basis. When the virus began spreading in America, people panicked, and things got out of hand really fast. So why did China try to cover up the dangers of the COVID-19 from the rest of the world? Why did they wait to say anything about the dangers? Have they covered up the number of deaths related to the virus? Some American experts are now suspecting that the virus might have had its origin in China’s “wet markets.” And many are now calling for China to shut them down. And why were China’s biggest cities not affected? What all did China do to control it?

It was hard to digest when news reports stated China began withholding pharmaceutical supplies from America. Supposedly, China has a dominant role in manufacturing generic drugs that comprise 90 percent of what Americans take! That, I could not believe. America’s drugs come from China? China took over the pharmaceutical markets with its under-pricing strategies years ago. And because of China’s tactics, many American drug companies went out of business. So now, President Trump vows to end China’s control on our drugs. Well, it’s about time! American pharmaceutical companies may be coming back to America soon! I say, America definitely needs a new pharmacist! Trump was right from the very beginning. America was making China rich! Not anymore!

Then again, what do I know? Why did President Clinton allow China to become a member of the World Trade Organization in the 1990s? What was there to gain? Right now, there are over 3,500 drug companies in China. When 90% of the drugs consumed in America are generic and coming from China, we have a problem. America is getting no answers from China as to how the virus originated. America has had a hard time getting medical products from China during the virus scare. Let’s just pray China never gets mad at us! So, can we trust Communist China not to mess with our drugs? Not having any choice, I truly hope so!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.