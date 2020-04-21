One day before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, The New York Times posted a March 10 story, “Where to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.”

The article highlighted “three big-ticket events perhaps worth traveling for” – the Food Is Life Festival in Napa, California, the Earth Optimism Summit in Washington, D.C., and EarthX in Dallas.

Like South by Southwest and school classes, however these events have been canceled, postponed or gone digital. Locally, the Earth Day Austin festival has been postponed. It’s painful to think of the related financial implications, and my heart goes out to the organizers, especially those with EarthX, which last year drew 170,000 participants to Dallas Fair Park.

Though I’ve enjoyed speaking at and attending Earth Day conferences, I can’t help but ask: Do we really need “big ticket” expos and the associated footprint and travel to celebrate the environment?

As flat-out awful and worrisome as this pandemic has been, COVID-19 is forcing the business world and Earth’s inhabitants to rethink the way we do things, and there will be silver linings. The crisis can yield breakthroughs on policies for improved healthcare coverage, paid sick leave and telecommuting. Our new heroes are those who previously we may have taken for granted: doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, garbage collectors, truckers, mail carriers, and telecommunications and utility workers.

Job loss, shuttered businesses and sheltering in place have caused Austin’s once-congested byways to become eerily vacant. As terrible a mountain as we have to climb, let the empty streets serve as a reminder that transportation is responsible for a quarter of our greenhouse gas emissions. Let the potential for escalating home utility bills due to being confined to our homes remind us of the importance of conserving energy and water. Let the empty grocery shelves remind us never to waste food. Let our threatened economic future remind us wasting stuff wastes money.

Let the unfortunate cancellations of Earth Day festivals remind us we don’t need big expos to learn how to protect the environment on a daily basis. Conferences of all kinds are going digital, and maybe that’s a good thing because we sidestep the environmental footprint and make information more accessible. EarthX has partnered with the National Geographic Society to provide virtual forums through Monday, April 27, via EarthX.org. The Earth Optimism event planned for D.C. is now digital, streaming information from high-profile speakers this Wednesday through Sunday (April 22-26) at EarthOptimism.si.edu. I’ll be tuning in and you can, too.

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day lands on a Wednesday, so while we’re stuck at home, leverage the occasion to commit every Hump Day to trying new ways to consistently reduce your waste. Visit WasteLessWednesday.org for simple, shareable ideas like brewing your coffee with reusable instead of paper filters, and refusing condiments, disposable utensils and paper napkins you don’t need in your takeout orders.

You may have seen recent reports that due to COVID-19 concerns, some states are lifting plastic bag bans and not allowing shoppers to bring reusable bags into their stores. H-E-B still allows reusable bags in their stores, but not at curbside pickup. Let this be a reminder that we should wash our reusable bags regularly (preferably after every trip to the store), and that sometimes disposables are necessary in this world. Just remember to recycle them, including your single-use plastic bags.

As with the Great Depression, coping with COVID-19 is teaching us to never waste anything. Even toilet paper. Let the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday remind us that conserving our natural resources is just good, common sense.

And we can start at home. Because what choice do we have?

Salinas-Davis is a sustainability consultant and writer based in Austin.