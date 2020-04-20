Healthcare workers

deserve the praise

Re: April 15 letter to the editor, “Medical workers personify compassion and courage.”

First of all, a giant, hearty amen to Dr. Peavey’s letter to the editor Wednesday praising and thanking all the healthcare workers during this time of trial.

Next, I wish had the skills to design and make a flag. The colors in it would be blue for all the registered nurses, gray for the respiratory therapists, burgundy for all the licensed practical nurses, and white for the doctors and all the other medical workers who are risking their well-being, some even to the point of giving their lives, for us.

“Greater love has no man than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.” Thank you.

Oh, also the flag would have a big red pair of lips on it for the giant sloppy kiss every one of you deserve. I’d do it myself but there’s the virus and I have to wear this mask and all.

David Kite, Austin

GOP officials can stop

following Trump’s lead

Dear Republican elected officials in Texas:

Donald Trump is not whose lead you should be following during a pandemic (or ever, really, but especially now).

Thousands have died and thousands more will die because of his stupidity, willful ignorance and ego. Those are not traits to aspire to. So please don’t tell people to resume their previous lives before it is safe.

The economy won’t matter if we’re all dead.

Kate Peirce-Burleson, Kempner

There is no economy

without the people

GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from COVID is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy tanking.

Perhaps the most important thing he missed in his ivory-tower education at the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University was that the economy is its people. What does he think will happen if all the doctors, nurses, firemen, emergency medical technicians, police officers, meat packing employees, farmworkers, truck drivers, grocery store workers and teachers and others die because our healthcare system collapses?

The common-sense answer is: There is no economy!

Perhaps his education should have included a few humanities classes. So for him to say that letting more Americans die of coronavirus is lesser of two evils compared to the economy tanking is insane. I suppose he, Paxton, Trump and the GOP included, only want others to die so the economy does not tank for them.

Jesus Barrera, Austin

The signs of socialism

are blatant everywhere

It seems the new mantra from the Republican party is the fear of “socialism” that's being promoted by the Democratic party.

For those patriotic Republicans, I have shocking news. There is a Middle-Eastern based religious cult that has grown in this country, has weekly meetings and blatantly promotes socialism. It demands that its members share their resources and wealth with those who are needy and less fortunate. The leader even suggests that hoarding wealth is such a sin that it will keep you from getting into heaven!

This cult is so pervasive that you probably know someone who belongs to it. There are many different branches of it, but it goes under the general name of Christianity. Their concept is essentially a form of communism, and is totally contrary to the current American political party’s philosophy. So be aware, this is not a hoax.

Marc Powell, Georgetown

U.S. can help poorest

nations in virus fight

Re: April 11 commentary, “Social distancing is a privilege.”

Charles Blow is correct that the most vulnerable are hit hardest by COVID-19. That is true in the U.S. and around the world. Our U.S. health system is being stretched to the limits, but what happens when there is no health system, a lack of clean water, crowded living conditions, and higher rates of malnutrition and disease?

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has been building capacity to successfully fight disease for almost 20 years and is well situated to assist poor countries in addressing COVID-19. The U.S. must help make sure that the poorest countries have the needed resources for addressing this crisis. The Global Fund is the logical avenue. Sens. Cornyn and Cruz and our Texas representatives must assure that the COVID-19 stimulus package being debated currently includes funds for fighting the pandemic globally.

Eloise Sutherland, Austin