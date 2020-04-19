Let’s hear it for seniors

who are enduring alone

I would like to give a shout-out to the seniors living in senior communities across Central Texas who are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Many of these folks have not been able to see any family members or friends for weeks. Additionally, they cannot leave their facility, and indeed some of them are in isolation in their rooms as an added precaution.

If you know a senior in this situation, reach out by phone, text, e-mail, or letter and brighten their day!

Karen Lundquist, Austin

Praise for Earle’s work

with men at the state jail

I am writing to identify Ronnie Earle as the best criminal justice advocate that I have known. I have lived around about four other district attorneys, but never one like Ronnie.

He was personally responsible for the development of our FOCUS program in the State Jail (Fundamentals of Construction and Understanding Self). With Ronnie’s full support, we ran this program. It graduated 180 men, eight at a time, in almost four years, and Ronnie was always the speaker at the cap-and-gown graduation ceremony.

Ronnie was always open, available and compassionate. He had many personal friends and maintained many relationships, especially if he wanted to talk about criminal justice reform.

We therapists who worked with him, along with all the men whose life changed in the Austin State Jail, thank you, Ronnie, for your tremendous contribution to love in criminal justice.

The Rev. Dr. Steve Larson, Austin

Coronavirus and truths

on which we can agree

Thank you for the many insightful articles in the Statesman regarding the coronavirus during this difficult time. No matter what political leanings one has, I think we can all agree on some basic foundations we Americans share:

1. Americans are resilient, and innovative

2. We are a forgiving people

3. We actually want people to do well

4. Most of all, we are a kind and loving people

It’s very difficult for me to understand others’ beliefs at times, as I’m sure it is difficult for others to see my beliefs as truth. We only see one another wearing blinders.

I pray everyday I can "see better," by being kinder, more understanding and loving to all those I cross paths with everyday.

God, or the powers of this universe, just might be trying to teach us something through this difficult time. I, for one, can never learn enough. Listen up everyone!

Kathy Modean Murphy, Austin

Enough with the images

of people bumping elbows

I continue to see folks on the television bumping elbows as an apparent suggested alternative to handshaking during this COVID-19 time.

Has everyone forgotten that we have been suggesting for years to cough and/or sneeze into the crook of our arm?

So our leaders think it would be a good idea to rub this area, where we have been sneezing, onto someone else in a location not only physically closer to the face, but possibly where they may soon be putting their own face to sneeze? It's no wonder we lead the world in cases and deaths. Let's get these images off the air.

Harry Kilman, Leander

Will we heed lessons

this pandemic taught?

COVID-19 has pushed our pause button, forcing us to abandon our often mindless routines and giving us the space to determine whether our pre-coronavirus lives matched our deeply held moral principles.

Now that we may be emerging from this semi-comatose state, will we merely jump back into our comfortable ruts, burying the lessons this pandemic has taught us?

Will gratitude to our health care personnel, grocery store workers, and those who pick our fruits and vegetables evaporate, or result in tangible benefits for them, such as higher wages and healthcare?

Will we forcefully support science over spin, instead of succumbing to partisan politics?

Will our votes in November demonstrate that we must elect a president who cares more for others than he does for himself?

Barbara Chiarello, Austin

Put fired captain back

in charge of the ship

The captain of the USS Roosevelt had a problem. More of his crew was becoming infected with the coronavirus by the day. When he was getting no response, he wrote a letter to shake things up, and it leaked to the press, which embarrassed the brass.

The number of COVID-19 cases on the Roosevelt, plus the death of one sailor (so far) certainly validates his concern and his desperation when he was not getting a response to his calls for action.

Put him back in charge of the Roosevelt.

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock