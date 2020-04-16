It is time to face the facts: Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not been a leader in the coronavirus crisis. He has relinquished his responsibilities to local governments, and in his own words, “is looking to Washington for guidance.” This is a very disappointing and un-Texan response.

Texans are independent, self-motivated, individualists; yet the decisions made by the governor have led to more economic damage, a disproportionate response to the fact that as of April 15, 364 people have died from COVID-19. In a state with 29 million residents, that’s a 0.0012% total fatality rate.

Meanwhile, the governor has effectively shut down the 10th-largest economy in the world by not standing up to local leaders who are usurping his authority. Abbott has been more concerned with political correctness than confronting this power grab, plus he’s joined in lock-step with the parade of emotional decision-makers in Washington who have caused massive economic damage.

Texas is a sovereign state where the governor holds the ultimate say. Abbott has had the chance of a lifetime to step in as a leader in the middle of a massive crisis and approach this threat with logic and reason. Other governors in states such as Arkansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota have taken the approach of empowering their citizens with facts, while allowing everyone to be personally responsible for their individual health.

Sweden provides another example of taking a logical approach and questioning not only the effectiveness but also the legality of a total lockdown. An economic shutdown creates irreversible shock waves felt for generations. The mental and physical health repercussions of record unemployment and government dependency must also be considered. Texas leaders must ask hard questions and lead their citizens in a path based on facts, not emotion.

Local government should not be making these incredibly important decisions on how to stop the virus. This creates a hodgepodge of rules that propagate more anxiety and confusion. The overstep by Texas’ local leaders was met with silence by the governor. Texas needs a unifying plan of definitive and clear rules which can only come from a governor.

Fear of the virus is real and understandable, but being unemployed and financially destitute is even more real and consequential. Most Texans live by each paycheck and are angry and panicked about their financial security. The unintended consequences of the destruction of the Texas economy are almost unimaginable…poverty, mental health issues, suicide, and crime, to name a few. Texans deserve leaders who understand the fundamental role of government is to defend our economic and personal freedom.

For example: according to the Texas Department of Transportation, more than 3,600 people die in vehicle accidents annually. Tens of thousands are injured. Should the government outlaw cars? Shut down automotive-related employment?

Statistically, the risk of dying in a car accident is much higher than dying from COVID-19. However, the Texas government takes a balanced approach to weighing the risks and rewards associated with vehicle operation and chooses to equip citizens with every opportunity to drive safely, while giving individuals liberty to choose their method of transportation.

On March 19, the governor said, there was nothing specific about churches in his executive order banning public gatherings of more than 10 people, “because there is freedom of religion here in the United States of America.” Yet when local leaders defied him and issued orders specifically closing down churches, Abbott said nothing.

Gov. Abbott has not clearly communicated a plan; he relies on Washington for direction, and lets local leaders walk in where his lack of leadership creates a void. Mr. Abbott alone is accountable for destroying the Texas economy, and its generational consequences.

Hard-working Texans are smart and independent, and we know the solutions to our problems come from ourselves, not the government. We need a governor committed to those truths.

Huffines, a Republican, is a former member of the Texas Senate who represented Dallas County.