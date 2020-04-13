A pandemic’s truth is

that we are all at risk

A virus is not partisan. COVID-19 infects or kills us on an even playing field. There is no east or west, north or south.

There is science, research, and evidence that must guide us all. We can no longer afford to ignore experts. We must help each other by listening to experts and by exhibiting care for those who are most at risk. I am a retired teacher.

Ignoring guidelines in a pandemic is an egregious violation of each other’s welfare. Facts do exist.

The truth is we are all at risk. We see people who refuse to follow protocols. We witness leaders who refuse to follow protocols as more people suffer. We also witness leaders who exhibit a heightened awareness of the depth of our increasing despair. How many of us will die? I don't know. It is a pandemic.

Sam Manning, Round Rock

Appreciation for those

who deliver our mail

On a necessary trip to the post office on Far West Boulevard, I noticed how polite and helpful the clerks behind the counter were.

I was glad to see a shield had been erected in front of each clerk and the floor marked with tape to keep people waiting in line more than 6 feet apart.

I am thankful that our mail carrier continues to deliver mail to our home allowing us to shelter-in-place as much as possible.

Leon Whitney, Austin

Crime survivors support

reducing jail populations

Across Texas, local leaders are looking to safely and responsibly reduce their jail populations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

They might be surprised to find out survivors of crime, like me and thousands of other members of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, support their efforts.

As survivors, we have seen firsthand that an excessive focus on incarceration often comes at the expense of survivor needs and public safety. That is why we support prioritizing prevention, treatment and rehabilitation over longer prison sentences and unnecessary incarceration.

As we face the growing pandemic together, it makes no sense to keep people who pose no substantial risk to public safety in facilities that are ripe for the spread of COVID-19. Doing so puts public servants and entire communities at risk and diverts resources that are needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable communities.

Tricia Forbes, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Regional Training Manager, Austin

Greed, not red tape, led

to ventilator shortage

Re: April 5 commentary, “Failures leading to pandemic began long before Trump.”

In his April 5 column, Marc Thiessen omitted critical information contained in the New York Times article he cited. Thiessen declared that the Obama administration’s failure to procure thousands of ventilators to replenish the national stockpile was “due to bureaucratic incompetence.”

Not so.

The 2011 contract called for the ventilators to be produced for $3,000 each, much less than the $10,000 cost then being paid. Production was to begin in 2014. However, a major manufacturer of medical equipment, including ventilators, and named Covidien, purchased the small company holding the contract in 2012, according to the Times report. Shortly thereafter, Covidien withdrew from the contract, claiming that producing the ventilators would not be profitable.

Corporate greed, not bureaucratic incompetence, was responsible for the current ventilator shortage in the stockpile. We are reaping the consequences of that greed today.

Jerry Sullivan, Austin

Golfers weren’t practicing

distancing on the course

I am wondering why the golf courses in our area are still open.

On my way to the store I drive past a private golf course and there are duffers out there obviously not practicing social distancing.

I have heard of golf widows, but what about golf widowers who could possibly bring this virus home to their families and have them suffer the consequences? These are almost all male golfers I see. The boys need to put away their toys right now.

Rosalind Jewell, Round Rock

Editor’ note: The Austin Parks and Recreation Department closed access to all municipal golf courses as of April 6.