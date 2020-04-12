You’ve stocked your pantry, arranged your daily routines to minimize risky interpersonal contact, and considered how you would use your living space if someone in your family got sick. You always have one eye on the news. I’ll bet when the usefulness of wearing non-medical-grade face coverings became the official guidance, you were searching the Web for masks or the sewing patterns to make them.

Now you are thinking, “What else can I do right now?” This is really two questions, “How can I minimize my chance of getting sick?” and, “How can I maximize the enjoyment of each passing day as we all live through this?” That second question is important because life did not stop the day your kids’ schools closed, you were sent home from work, or you noticed the mall was deserted. Life is every passing moment, including this one. It is only lived in the present tense. We are not just waiting in the theater lobby for a stage performance of “Life Returns after The Virus,” for the date of that opening night has not yet been announced and the script has not yet been written.

Fortunately, there is something you can do right now that you may find helpful in addressing both of these questions. Let’s start with keeping well. Whenever there is a bug going around in a typical winter, some people get sick and others don’t. Lots of factors undoubtedly go into why that is true, but one of them is the immune system. We worry every year about flu and pneumonia in the elderly because we know their immune systems weaken with age. We are also concerned for those who must take medications known to damage their immune systems.

As we respond to the unprecedented sense of vulnerability inherent in this time, our stress levels are clearly unhealthy. A mountain of scholarly literature says stress can contribute to an impaired immune response. So anything we can do to lower stress is going to help our wellness. When stress is under control, we see things more clearly, are slower to anger, less prone to despair, less likely to lean on our addictions (be they cellphones or something more serious), and certain to make better decisions on a moment-to-moment basis. This can’t help but reduce tension, leading to greater harmony in our closely quartered families. If managing stress can make things even a little better, it seems we might decide to invest 20 minutes a day in doing so. If you have that much time, I’ve got a method and a personal offer for you.

Meditation has helped people get through any number of calamities in the past, and it can help pull us through this one. All it takes is a little instruction, a group of people to do it with, and a commitment to invest the time, even when one is not in the mood. Meditation has been used to reduce and manage stress for thousands of years by millions of people all over the world. In the last decade or so, its efficacy has been repeatedly established by rigorous clinical research, often conducted by very skeptical neuroscientists. I have worked with meditation for over 20 years and have served as Lead Teacher for the High Plains Meditation Circle, based in Canyon, for six recent years. I am not certified in any particular tradition but make use of what I feel are the best elements of several methods.

You need a teacher who gets to know you and care about you to succeed in this practice. I know nobody who successfully established a long-term meditation habit solely by reading a book or listening to audiotapes. You will also need a class or group for support. I’ve seen many people try to meditate regularly entirely on their own, but they typically don’t last more than a short time.

Which leads to an invitation for you. To meet the needs of this moment, I have recently begun a new online meditation class for total beginners. The only requirement is that you must be 18 or older. This class is free and donations are not accepted. Our one-hour session is Thursday at 6:30 p.m.. We are using the ZOOM video-conference software in a protected mode for additional security. ZOOM is also free for meeting participants.

Let’s dispose of one bit of nonsense that might get in the way for a few. While the meditation our group practices came out of the East, it is wildly untrue to label it as un-Christian or anti-Christian. There are Christian meditators and meditation teachers all over the world doing a practice nearly identical to what we use in our group. Meditation is not prayer, but practitioners often do both.

I have a few spaces available in the current class, and am looking forward to the possibility of opening up as many additional sections as become necessary to meet the demand. If you think this free class might be of value to you, please email me at rosemedclass@gmail.com. Be sure to include a phone number. Then we can visit about how it all works.

May you be happy, at peace, and free from suffering.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.