Happy Easter!

We can still celebrate, can’t we?

We’re separated from each other, from our families, from our churches. But we’re not separated from our faith, and we’re not separated from hope that better days are ahead.

This Easter morning, instead of singing with the choir at University United Methodist Church and listening to triumphant brass and seeing everyone’s Easter finery, I’ll be watching a scaled-down virtual service with my family at home. Not bad. Just not the same.

We can’t help but feel despair over all the losses. The loss of lives. The loss of personal contact. The loss of freedom. The loss of confidence. The loss of our many spring rites of passage. The loss of diversions.

Yet, Easter is one of the few things that hasn’t been canceled. It’s just not the same.

This Easter, we reflect on our faith and our lives in new ways. We have new questions. We have new doubts.

But at least one truth remains unchanged: Good Friday’s darkness and death is followed by Easter’s light and rebirth.

That should give us reason to look forward even as we grieve the losses. May we be thankful for what we do have and the new lives we’re leading. May we find some light in the darkness.

I look forward to seeing how our collective sacrifices make us stronger as a community. We needed something to bring us together; ironically, the thing we may have needed was to be kept apart.

I look forward to a new appreciation of science and fact. If denying coronavirus for a few weeks exacerbated this crisis, then imagine how denying climate change for decades could alter everything. Once this virus is defeated, may our collective will be aimed at saving the planet (regardless of how you think it came to be).

I look forward to a day when health care is treated as a right and is available to all. We’ve seen how dangerous it can be when we all fend for ourselves or rely on employers. The health of a few affects the health of many.

I look forward to a rebirth of our endangered institutions. Perhaps we’ll invest again in a government that truly works for the safety and needs of the governed. Perhaps we’ll better appreciate our teachers and nurses and waiters. Perhaps we’ll again recognize the critical importance of a free press and truth telling. Perhaps we’ll return to our community institutions in greater numbers — yes, even to our churches, temples and mosques.

In the meantime, find a worship service online this Easter. Continue to support community groups that are supporting others. Help and love one another.

Light follows the darkness. A new day is coming. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

Bridges is the American-Statesman’s executive editor.