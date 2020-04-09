AJ Media Editorial Board

We were encouraged to read how faculty members from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and others are working together to stop the spread of the coronavirus by creating 3D-printed face shields and face masks for health care workers.

The West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium is a multifaceted group of collaborators hard at work supporting the heroic efforts of health care workers, who are literally on the front lines in the country’s battle against a microscopic enemy that has upended life for weeks.

The consortium involves departments at the TTUHSC, Texas Tech, the University of Texas-Permian Basin, Odessa College, local businesses, concerned citizens and aviators. It represents one more remarkable way in which people and entities are coming together and pooling their talents against a common foe.

“The West Texas 3D Printing COVID-19 Relief Consortium is using innovative methods to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and ventilator components that will be distributed to hospitals and health care systems in need throughout West Texas,” Simon Williams, professor of medical education and cell biology & biochemistry at the TTUHSC, said in our story. Williams also serves as associate dean for academic affairs in the School of Medicine.

As media reports have indicated, there have been cases of health care workers dealing with shortages of critical supplies in the face of the pandemic. This has been especially true in some of the nation’s hardest-hit areas where physicians, nurses and caregivers have been working around the clock to care for those struck hardest by the coronavirus.

Williams, Engineering College Dean Al Sacco Jr., Honors College Associate Dean Aliza Wong and John Carrell, assistant professor of engineering in the Honors College were among those working together and investigating ways in which Tech could assist the health care sector.

According to our story, Carrell distributed the print file for the individual pieces that make up face shields along with instructions for obtaining clear shields and assembling them. Tech’s School of Theatre and Dance provided elastic material for the straps, and the school’s athletic department donated headbands for the face shields.

Thanks to the spirit of cooperation and the more than two dozen 3D printers located throughout the Tech community, the team had enough material to make 350 face shields with an expectation is to produce more. The first 32 were delivered to University Medical Center in late March with several rural partners receiving shipments a few days later.

“We are also working on ventilators and respirators – the masks that filter out the virus,” Carrell said in our story. “The shields are the easiest to make right now. A little more work is needed on the design and application on the other two, but the goal is to find a design and then make as many as we can.”

West Texas is fortunate to have so many talented and brilliant people in its midst as a result of numerous institutions of higher education. We applaud these inspired efforts that demonstrate the amazing things that can happen at the intersection of compassion and the entrepreneurial spirit.