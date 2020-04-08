AGN Media Editorial Board

Desperate times often call for desperate measures, but they also give rise to those working to quickly profit from the desperation of others. The coronavirus pandemic has been no exception with numerous scams taking advantage of susceptible, unsuspecting people caught in the grip of fear.

Our story over the weekend demonstrated once again the truth of the adage, “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” Schemers, scammers and flim-flammers are using COVID-19 as a way to enrich themselves at the expense of others looking for hope in all the wrong places.

“While there are people going through what they are going through, you can either go bankrupt or you can prosper,” a Georgia man allegedly said of the pandemic during a mid-March telephone call. “Everybody has been chasing the COVID dollar bird.”

For the past couple of months, the coronavirus has fundamentally altered life in America with tens of millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders, more than 300,000 cases of the virus and more than 10,000 deaths. While COVID-19 has brought out the best in people, it also has brought out those looking to make a quick buck by capitalizing on fear.

For example, authorities in Kentucky are looking into so-called “pop-up” testing sites promising same-day results for $250. The sham sites were scattered across the Louisville area with one at a gas station. A Texas-based website offered a vaccine for the coronavirus until it was shut down through a restraining order. At this time, there is no vaccine for the virus, although bright minds around the world are at work tackling this challenge. In Virginia, people are being telephoned by faux hospital representatives, told they may have been exposed to the virus and urged to travel to a false test site.

It’s just one more reason people must be on their guard and more vigilant than ever. They should trust only reputable sources of news and information and double-check unsolicited phone and online contacts. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should follow local protocols and procedures and seek out legitimate testing sites.

Profiting from virus fears isn’t the only unsavory practice taking place. The same can be said regarding charitable donations as reports continue to grow regarding scams taking advantage of people’s generosity. As the virus has spread, so also have reports of these schemes at national, state and local levels. Because the majority of people are eager to help others, we encourage them to be on their guard and support virus-related fundraising efforts overseen by authorized and trusted community agencies.

“The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic, and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated,” Attorney General William Barr said in a memo to federal prosecutors across the country and included in our story.

Barr has urged federal prosecutors to be vigorous in putting an end to these fraudulent practices, meant solely to separate scared people from their hard-earned money while trading in false security that actually can jeopardize people’s health.

The safest place for most is at home out of harm’s way as everyone does their part to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the virus. That means heeding the word of medical experts and avoiding the call, no matter how alluring or tempting, of unqualified people and entities promising a shortcut through this challenging time.