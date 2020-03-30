In downplaying crisis,

Trump makes it worse

We are in the midst of a crisis that can either be abated or worsened by our leaders.

The president should not be allowed to use his bully pulpit, otherwise known as a press conference, to spread lies and misinformation. These “press conferences” look like a terrified family sitting at the dinner table with a drunken father ready to be back-handed if they reveal his self-serving incompetence.

He continues to downplay the severity of this pandemic. Bloviating that virus-related restrictions will hopefully be lifted by Easter is gross negligence at best.

Gordon Turner, Austin

Many interpretations

of “do the right thing”

Re: March 24 letter to the editor, “Questioning why some workers still on the job.”

Another in an endless stream of thoughtful readers expressed in today’s paper an opinion on a current issue followed by an imperative to “do the right thing.”

I’m comfortable thinking there are many reasonable “things” available to address any of these issues, and most of them will come with a substantial level of opposition. So generally, someone’s “right thing” is more accurately “my right thing” with an implied message that other things are not quite right.

Dean Ferguson, Austin

Healthcare workers are

putting their lives at risk

While Dan Patrick is welcome to sacrifice himself for the economic good of the country, I find it unconscionable that he would also necessarily sacrifice the health, life, and well-being of healthcare workers in Texas and across the country.

Even with public health measures already in place, healthcare workers, both young and older, are daily putting themselves at risk to care for patients, often with inadequate personal protective equipment while working long hours in very demanding circumstances. These are young parents, sons and daughters, valued older family members, and family bread winners.

I am dumbfounded by such callous insensitivity and such a warped value system from a "pro-life" party.

Carolyn Biebas, Austin

Recalling false claims

about “death panels”

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor, finds that the restrictions on the economy fostered by the coronavirus are not worth the trouble they bring to businesses. He wants the elderly to take care of themselves by themselves. If that means they die from lack of medical care, so be it.

I remember when Obamacare was falsely accused of setting up of “death panels” by right-wing people like Sarah Palin, to be used as a cudgel against the proposed law. Now Patrick is, basically, in favor of just letting the elderly die from neglect as they’re threatening the economy. And he calls himself a Christian.

Should he contract the virus, I’m betting he will receive the finest medical care money can buy.

John David Hengst, Austin

Leadership is lacking

as we deal with a crisis

I'm finding the leadership lacking in the current coronavirus crisis. The lieutenant governor is telling the elderly to sacrifice themselves for the economy, though I don't see him strapping his boots on.

President Trump wants to get back to business as normal, even though we have no offensive weapon against the virus because we are a year away from a vaccine. In the book "The Art of War," Sun Tzu states, "One defends when his strength is inadequate, he attacks when it is abundant."

The president did correctly state that we are at war, though for other reasons. This virus is relentless, cannot be negotiated with and if we don't get this right, there will be many, many more funerals.

Zeph McKee, Austin