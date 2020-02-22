Voting advice could

lead to long waits

Re: Feb. 19 commentary, “Herman: Early voting is under way. Don’t do it.”

During my 30 years as a journalist, and even now in retirement, I have known and admired Ken Herman as a reporter and columnist. I must say, however, he missed the mark in his Feb. 19 column. He urged Democrats to wait until March 3 to vote. His reasoning: One might vote for a presidential candidate who drops out of the race before Super Tuesday.

That reasoning might be sound from a narrow viewpoint but it's dangerous from a wider one. Has he seen the Democratic ballot in Travis County? Diligent voters in every race face about two dozen choices, depending on their district or precinct. Speedy voting is not in the cards. If large numbers of Democrats take Ken's advice and wait, they’ll undoubtedly face long lines and may give up in frustration. To me that's far worse than voting for a presidential candidate who drops out after Nevada or South Carolina.

Jim Davis, Austin

Siegel has the ability

to flip McCaul’s seat

Re: Feb. 14 commentary, “Endorsement: Gandhi, Davis lead our Democratic picks for Congress.”

I am puzzled by the Statesman's failure to endorse Mike Siegel for Texas Congressional District 10 and by its coverage of this race.

Siegel is broadly supported by the vast majority of endorsing organizations — 35 that I know of, including every Democratic club to endorse, LGBT+ groups, environmental groups, progressive organizations and labor groups. The other candidates have scant endorsements, mostly by national PACs.

Further, Siegel did something almost no one thought possible in 2018. He closed the Democrats' gap from 19 percentage points to 4 points against a seven-time GOP incumbent in a supposedly uncontestable red district.

How? By inspiring a huge grassroots network and developing an impressive campaign infrastructure across the whole district. Simply put, he has the ground game to beat McCaul, something that the other candidates don't have. He's poised to close the rest of the gap and flip this seat. Your coverage should say so.

Kathryn Rogers, Austin

Taxpayers will be left

holding the federal debt

With a $4.8 trillion proposed budget, it would appear that Donald Trump learned nothing from driving six companies into bankruptcy.

He has the perfect job now since he does not even need to file for bankruptcy, just leave office with the taxpayers holding the debt. He has commented that we must vote for him in 2020 or “your 401k is going to be down the tubes” if you don't.

Given his particular vindictive temperament I have no doubt that should he be rejected by the voters, he will employ a scorched earth policy to the economy in his last two months and leave his successor with an even worse problem than the one Obama inherited. So much for his promise to eliminate the federal debt.

Harry Kilman, Leander

By falling in love with

Sanders, Dems lose

Well, it looks like the Democrats are about to shoot themselves in the foot again.

Many of them are swooning over Bernie Sanders, who isn’t even a Democrat. Guess they have forgotten what happened in 1972 when the Democrats nominated a far left candidate, George McGovern, who only won 17 electoral college votes from Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

If Sanders is the nominee in 2020, I believe the Democrats will lose again. We have one of the worst presidents in history sitting in the White House with a golden opportunity to defeat him, and the Democrats would rather snipe at each other than focus on defeating Donald Trump.

Sanders, an admitted Socialist, will not attract middle of the road voters and fed up Republicans with his agenda — and these people will probably decide who wins the election. Looks like the old saying is right, Democrats fall in love and Republicans fall in line.

Judy Daniels, Cedar Park