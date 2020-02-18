Texas’ primary voting

limits are frustrating

It’s primary time in Texas and once again I feel a bit cheated.

Because you can only vote in one primary, you have to choose between voting Democratic or Republican. For those of us who are right down the middle, not being able to vote across party lines is very disenfranchised from either party.

There will be candidates who win in March that you may never have the opportunity to vote for or against, depending on which primary you vote in.

So very frustrating.

Martha Lefner, Austin

A truth teller, Limbaugh

deserves the medal

Re: Feb. 11 letter to the editor, “Limbaugh is responsible for fanning the flames.”

There is no intellectual honesty in slamming Rush Limbaugh as a racist, chauvinist, etc., without citing an example. However, since when have facts bothered liberals?

The recent letter criticizing Rush with a plethora of adjectives revealed ignorance of who he is. He has given and raised millions of dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Marine Corps and Law Enforcement Foundation and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The letter parodies the hypocrites of organizations such as the National Organization for Women. NOW claims to be for all women when they are for liberal women only. For example, when several women came forward accusing President Clinton of sexual assault, NOW remained silent while Hillary Clinton declared a "vast right-wing conspiracy" was behind the accusations.

Limbaugh is a fearless truth teller and is well deserving of the Medal of Freedom he received.

Cyndi Smart, Austin

One — Limbaugh —is

not like the others

When I was in elementary school, students took achievement/intelligence tests which listed items, all but one of which shared a certain characteristic. Students chose the item that did not belong in the list, because it didn’t possess the characteristic common among the others.

Here is a similar exercise — choose the name that does not belong: Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Jonas Salk, Colin Powell, Thurgood Marshall, Rush Limbaugh.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded for especially meritorious “contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Does voicing whatever ugly, demeaning, or racist thought that pops into your head constitute a “significant endeavor?” This is what passes for meritorious contributions in the era of Donald Trump?

Ann G. Young, Austin

Some people really do

pray for their enemies

At the recent 2020 National Day of Prayer, President Trump remarked, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that is not so.”

But why does he assume that his opponent’s references to their religion could only be self-serving and manipulative?

It would seem that President Trump can’t imagine anyone, including himself, ever truly using faith as justification for doing something contrary to self-interest, as he can’t imagine anyone ever praying for their enemies. And since he can only imagine references to religion being used for political gain, his opponents must be just like him. But not everyone is just like him. Some people really do put religious conviction over self-interest, and some people really do pray for their enemies. They are called Christians.

John Troutner, Austin