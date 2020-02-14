We are writing this to endorse our son, Kent Howell, who is running for Erath County Sheriff. We are lifelong residents of Erath county. We have raised our three sons here and they are now raising their families here as well. It’s been said that it takes a village to raise a child. This is something we truly believe in. Erath county and its residents have helped shape our sons into the wonderful men they have become.

Kent has a long history of wanting to protect and serve. He wants to protect his family, friends, the community he lives in, and the citizens of this county. Kent has great leadership skills. He encourages, promotes individual thinking, and has the ability to delegate, but not to the point of relinquishing his responsibilities. Communication and involvement with the citizens of this county to make sure he is connected to everything and everyone is something he’s always valued. He is an honest man and is always willing to take suggestions for the improvement of the department.

Kent is proud of his roots in Erath county. He has a huge heart and is always willing to help anyone in need. Kent works hard to do the best job he can at all times, even when difficult decisions have to be made.

We believe Kent is the only choice for Erath County Sheriff and a vote for him is a vote for the positive future of Erath County and its citizens.

Sincerely,

Kenneth and Dereece Howell,

Stephenville