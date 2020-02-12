Congress should approve

safeguards for Dreamers

Texas is home to the second largest Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals population nationwide, 93.9% of whom are employed. They hold $2.9 billion in spending power and pay $854 million in taxes each year.

Dreamers work hard and have grown up just like any Texan. I have been blessed to work side by side with Dreamers my entire career. Despite their roots in Texas, they could be subject to deportation — the Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program.

We can’t wait for the Supreme Court to act. Congress should prioritize protecting the 700,000 Dreamers living and working in the U.S.

We need Sens. Cornyn and Cruz to work in a bipartisan manner to pass permanent Dreamer protections through legislation such as the American Dream and Promise Act.

Dreamers are integral to our workforce and make Texas an amazing place to live and work.

Matt Glazer, Austin

Style police‘s judgment

of courthouse disturbing

Re: Feb. 7 article, “Does Austin‘s federal courthouse lack aesthetic appeal? A new White House initiative says yes.”

I am disturbed to find that there is an architectural police committee trying to relegate everything to what they have determined is the proper style, classical.

The Federal Courthouse in downtown Austin is a beautiful building that reflects Texas. The mosaic in the foyer is outstanding. By this measure, many federal buildings in D.C. do not conform to the aesthetic this group thinks is appropriate.

Given the present administration, it does not surprise me that such a dystopian “1984” committee exists. Back to the dark ages.

Michele Missner, Austin

Avoid pitfalls before

passing a land code

The City Council should not take precipitous action on the proposed land development code until at least two issues are settled first.

First, there should be an equity analysis of the impact of the proposed current version as recommended by the city's own Joint Sustainability Committee.

Second, the city should proceed no further until the Feb. 18 lawsuit against the city over property owners' legal right to notice and protest of any proposed zoning changes is settled.

Failure to take either action first could leave the city exposed to liability in future lawsuits, and put the entire enterprise at risk. A simple postponement until the end of February would avoid these potential pitfalls.

David Guarino, Austin

Twisted logic works

on these buzzwords

Re: Feb. 6 commentary, “If you liked the Iowa caucuses, you’ll love Medicare-for-all.”

Marc Thiessen’s Feb. 6 column proves twisted logic and ill-fitted comparisons don’t matter if you get in this year's Republican buzzwords “democratic socialism.”

Throw in a Russian communism joke and I’m convinced, I have to vote for Trump. Never mind people in real “democratic socialist” countries in Scandinavia have better healthcare and longer lifespans than the U.S. Never mind the real success of our social policies like Social Security and Medicare. Though Medicare works for our elders and disabled, you’re right, it’s bound to fail horribly if opened up to those who can’t afford “capitalist-for-profit” health plans. Your column was all hat and no cattle.

Erik Holt, Austin

Show some respect

and cover your mouth

Covering your mouth when you cough (or sneeze) is as good advice now as it was in 1972 when the Staple Singers released “Respect Yourself.”

For now, it looks like the Wuhan coronavirus isn’t a threat to our community. But you never know when it might pop up in our neighborhood, and we are still vulnerable to the flu viruses that are making the rounds this year.

Do yourself a favor and also the rest of us (especially geezers like me) when you are in a crowd of people at a theater, concert, etc.: Cover your mouth when you cough. “That will help the solution!”

And while you’re at it, wash those hands, thoroughly and often.

Richard Hartgrove, Austin