After the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, we saw a nation of basketball fans grieving this terrible loss.

Out of the overwhelming number of people who expressed feelings of grief over his death, only a small percentage of these fans actually knew or got to meet Kobe Bryant in person. How can someone grieve the loss of a person they never met?

I think if I asked the fans who gathered at the Staples Center to pay their respects, they might say that they felt as though they knew Kobe Bryant. In fact, they may even feel like they have watched him grow up.

As a young basketball player, Kobe took his place on the Lakers when he was just out of high school at age 18. Kobe had spent 20 years with the Lakers. With that team, he stood out for his athleticism and his drive to win. His work ethic was unparalleled as he fully committed himself to the craft of basketball.

Fans of Kobe felt as if they knew him. They had history with him. They rooted for him. And in return, he always came through for them.

International grief expert and my mentor, Dr. William Worden, says that grief is cumulative. In other words, we don’t just grieve one person at a time. We actually add new grief to previous grief.

Sadness over the loss of Kobe Bryant may trigger feelings of sadness and grief from not just this current loss, but also from the past. As a result, fans might feel melancholy, and the loss of Kobe may stir up thoughts and feelings of other losses.

Because grief can be so powerful, it is important that people who are experiencing a loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities, continued sadness or hopelessness acknowledge their pain and work toward some resolution.

One way to work on resolving grief is to express those feelings of loss with a trusted friend or family member. Having support from friends and relatives may help in working through feelings of grief and sadness from the loss.

Another option is to increase coping skills. This may include taking a personal inventory of activities that help process these feelings or help cope with stress and sadness. Writing in a journal, engaging in art, participating in sports and listening to music are ways people work through grief and sadness.

If feelings of loss continue with intensity, you may want to make an appointment with a professional. Grief can be very difficult and even debilitating. If you or a loved one is having trouble coping with a loss, make an appointment with a counselor who specializes in grief and begin healing today.

Dr. Robin Golson is a Texas licensed clinical psychologist and proprietor of Round Rock-based Golson Psychotherapy Center. She has 20 years of experience providing therapy to adults, children, couples and families.The center is located at 3000 Joe DiMaggio Blvd Suite 54 in Round Rock near Dell Diamond. Visit drgolson.com or call 201-230-8660 for more information.