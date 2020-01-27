Cruz’s characterizations

of Trump rang true

An open letter to Ted Cruz:

My husband and I know what it feels like to live in countries governed by dictators. Your family fled a dictatorship. What was so intolerable about the Castro regime that your father and mother risked everything and left everything to get away?

Was it that Castro required everyone to put party above country? Was it Castro’s manipulation of the legal system? Was it the isolation and denigration of everyone that didn’t fall in line with Castro? Does any of this sound familiar?

Your description of Trump on the campaign trail in 2015 rang true. He was and is everything you described. I know you say today that you can put all of that behind you. Can you really?

Laura Law, Jonestown

Capitol memorials

are not playgrounds

We stopped at the state Capitol while participating in the Martin Luther King Jr. March from the University of Texas (my alma matter) to Huston-Tillotson University.

I was especially excited to make a quick stop at the Texas African American History Memorial, since I had missed it on a previous trip to the Capitol. What I hadn’t expected to see were parents allowing their children to clamber all over the memorial as if it were a piece of playground equipment. Some parents with younger children even placed their little ones on the base of the memorial, allowing them to explore. Can you imagine allowing your children to walk on the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial or climbing on the Vietnam Veterans Monument? It was disrespectful and offensive.

In the words of Dr. King, “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

Deneitra Hutchinson, Austin

Holocaust survivors

can’t be forgotten

On January 27, 1945, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz. During its abominable existence, an estimated 1.1 million perished at Auschwitz. That camp has become the primary symbol of the Holocaust. On January 27, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Victims of the Holocaust were deprived of their dignity and their humanity. Those who survived the Holocaust are truly inspiring. They survived, and overcame the tribulations of atrocious captivity, and by doing so, taught the world an important lesson.

As the generation of Holocaust survivors dwindles, it is up to us to keep the torch of remembrance burning brightly, so it can serve as a guiding light for compassion and tolerance.

We cannot allow this torch to ever be extinguished.

John Di Genio, Cibolo

If Hillary’s nominee,

she won’t get his vote

Re: Jan. 22 letter to the editor, “The hypocrisy of separating Trump from his character.”

The writer would have us believe that Mr. Trump is the worst example of character to be found in the White House. Back in 2016 we had another choice: A nodding, smirking and lying empty pantsuit, proven to be vindictive, inept, and a cover-up artist.

I imagined two better candidates, but I had to choose between Trump and Hillary. I chose Trump then, and if Hillary manages to find herself as the Democratic nominee, I will once again refuse to vote for her. And I will not stay home.

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock