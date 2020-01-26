Every morning, millions of Texans hit the road to take their children to school, run errands, and commute to work. Inevitably, they are confronted with one of Texas’ most persistent issues, soul-sucking gridlock traffic.

Time lost in Austin traffic amounts to 104 hours a year per driver, putting Austin in the top 15 worst traffic cities in America. Unfortunately, status-quo philosophies and special interests in Washington are doing little to relieve our chronic congestion issues.

Politically, transportation funding is broadly recognized as a proper role of government. After World War II, a forward-thinking generation of Americans helped modernize and connect our country from coast to coast. The federal interstate system was completed in the early 1990s, and states have since taken on the bulk of maintenance and repair. Today, leaders in Washington should ask if the “necessary” bureaucracies of the past will effectively meet the demands of the future.

Congress is using a Cold War-era federal transportation apparatus to solve 21st-century infrastructure issues. The Highway Trust Fund (HTF) finances most federal government spending for highways and mass transit. Revenues for the trust fund ($35.7 billion in fiscal year 2019) come from transportation-related excise taxes, primarily federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel (18.4 cents per gallon). The HTF has been underwater for years, dependent on congressional bailouts for shortfalls.

America’s antiquated highway system uniquely affects Texas. Our state has for some time been and continues to be the biggest donor to other states when it comes to federal highway funding. Regional committee politicos manipulated the HTF formula to use outdated population data from the 2000 census, keeping Texas consistently in the red. This deficit occurs while Texas bears massive infrastructure burdens associated with trade agreements, energy production, and heavy border crossings.

To address this disparity, I recently introduced the Highway Formula Fairness Act. My legislation would ensure that any state receives no less than the amount of gas tax revenue it sends to Washington. Currently, this affects Texas the most.

Last year, Texas only received 95 cents back for every dollar it sent to Washington in federal fuel taxes. When accounting for all sources of funding, the state was shortchanged by up to $940 million in fiscal year 2019, enough to finance several major infrastructure projects in the Central Texas region. Any federal highway formula that specifically leaves Texas behind is fundamentally flawed.

The Highway Trust Fund debate is only part of a larger infrastructure conversation our country needs to have. As we move into a new decade, we need a system able to meet the needs of Texas’ rapidly growing population and economy.

Our shared national interests commissioned the creation of the interstate highway system, but today Washington bureaucracy and regulation only serve as a roadblock to innovation. We should refocus our transportation system away from Washington, and return most of the funding and administration to state and local governments.

Federalism can lead to better policies, tailored to the needs of each state. While Texas may invest in physical infrastructure to alleviate our historic growth, another state may choose to invest in artificial intelligence or other emerging technologies that will change mobility forever. Through these laboratories of innovation, we could pick and choose the policies in the best interest of each respective community.

Texas is now the nation’s second-largest economy, and the needs of our state will require input from stakeholders closest to the issues facing each community. We can have a more robust and innovative transportation system, but it will require the political willpower to demand a better way than the status quo. Washington bureaucrats should stay in their lane. After all, who knows our highways better than the Texans driving them every day.

Roy, a Republican from Hays County, represents Texas’ 21st Congressional District.