Every day when I wake up and look outside my bedroom window, I wonder how many days are left until winter is over. My rough estimate says it is still much more than 50 so it looks like this season is going much slower than the fall.

At least, it feels that way to me. To me, it always feels as though summer and winter go on forever and the two more moderate seasons just whiz by in a hurry. Of course, that could be because spring seems to morph into summer with alarming rapidity once the rain stops and sun starts shining.

Though at this point in the winter, I am ready for some warmth. And, I know I really shouldn’t be complaining. We have not had a particularly harsh winter at all here in North Texas. True, there have been some days that were colder than I would like them to be, but they were not anything that caused power outages or driving problems for the masses.

See that is my problem with winter. For us to get the kind of weather people talk about when they talk about the fun of winter — gorgeous snow that is deep enough to go sledding or even make a bowl of snow ice cream — we generally get an equal amount of headache causing ice and black ice. That then throws the whole area in a tailspin that leaves people scrambling for space heaters and the like.

All of this to say, I am dreaming of warmer weather these days. One of the things that helps me with that is reading a nice beachy novel. I generally turn to something from Elin Hilderbrand, Janet Evanovich or a bit more old school like Phillip Craig who wrote a delightful series of mysteries set on Martha’s Vineyard. The books were the first ones I read featuring the island and I quickly fell in love with the place. Start with “A Beautiful Place to Die” and work your way through to the last book in the series, “Vineyard Chill.” Let the author take you away to warm sandy beaches and long summer nights as the rest of us deal with the rest of winter.