When one party achieves secure power in one location, it is interesting to see how that power is handled. The Democrats in control of the U.S. House of Representatives are a good example.

From before President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Democrats insisted that he be impeached. It was astonishing to see the naked animus exhibited by Democratic House leadership. The clownish impeachment hearing was so clearly one-sided and unfair, that the establishment news media had a tough time determining how to spin the mess that was being broadcast into our homes.

But there is a better microcosm available to judge what Democrats really want in their quest for total control.

As in Texas, densely-populated areas run by Democrats are wielding more and more influence in their respective states’ legislatures.

The Democratic presidential debates brought some of these intentions into sharp focus: free healthcare, free college, punitive taxes on the rich, to name a few.

But there was one issue in particular mentioned in the course of Democratic candidates’ campaigns that is now starkly in focus in one particular state. Virginia’s government, dominated by Democrats, is going for gun confiscation.

We received an early warning when Beto O’Rourke blurted out, “Hell yeah, we’re gonna take your AR-15s and AK-47s!” That statement did two things: It knocked O’Rourke out of contention, and it tipped the Democrats hand of what they really wanted and had managed to keep quiet up to that point.

Yes, it is gun confiscation and complete civilian disarmament.

Why can this be said with complete certitude? Look at what is happening in Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam and his Democratically-dominated legislature have pushed for an assault weapons ban that would include confiscation.

There is no such thing as a “buy back.” If the government demands your property, regardless of whether or not you are offered money for it, that is confiscation. U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, has said that Northam could call the National Guard to enforce gun control in the state, according to the Washington Post. A spokesperson for Northam said the governor has “absolutely no plans” to do that.

The first battle of the American Revolution was fought over gun control. The British forces marched from Boston to confiscate colonists’ weapons, powder and ball on April 19, 1775. Several riders including Paul Revere and William Dawes rode to warn the public to take up arms against the British. We know the outcome of Lexington Green and Concord Bridge.

Now, a similar action is taking place in the form of “sanctuary’ counties and cities. Taking the cue from so-called sanctuary cities and states for undocumented immigrants, cities and counties in Virginia are declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” And the liberals in power were quick to denounce that, saying that those resolutions approving the Second Amendment sanctuaries are “null and void,” and “can’t usurp state law!” Over 80 counties in Virginia have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, according to the Washington Examiner.

Human nature demonstrates that people predominately like to be left alone and also not bother others. But when there is a threat perceived, the urge is to band together for protection. So, once again, militias are forming all over Virginia. Are they serious? It is reported that many of those joining are recent U.S. military members.

There is good reason, too, for apprehension. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the National Guard accompanied New Orleans police officers house to house to ask residents to leave their homes. Officers confiscated firearms, after the police superintendent ordered that no civilian carry a firearm, thus removing the only protection citizens had against roving looter and rapists.

So yes, it has already happened.

It may only be a matter of time before Virginian renditions of the Gonzales “Come And Take It” flags are seen flying at county courthouses.

This, too, can happen in Texas if large municipalities turn the state blue enough to roll over to the desires of O’Rourke and his leftists comrades to disarm the Lone Star state.