Chamber’s donation

to AISD raises questions

Re: Dec. 12 editorial, "Outreach, equity audit needed to rebuild trust in Austin schools" and Dec. 8 article, "Did the Austin chamber influence school closures?"

So, the Austin school board has decided to close four schools: Sims, Metz, Brooke and Pease elementaries. Three of those schools are in East Austin.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa said "it is the chamber's prerogative to have an agenda to close schools." The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce "helped" the school board by offering $10,000 to an "outside" communications firm that helped shape the school board's messaging strategy. Why is the chamber so interested in closing certain schools?

The school board voted to close these schools before they reached out to the parents. The Brooke school property is in an area that will bring substantial income if sold. Hmm. Does that resemble quid pro quo?

Frances McIntyre, Austin

Paxton fails to see

fentanyl’s usefulness

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is urging Congress to prohibit any medical use of fentanyl, says the substance is a "highly dangerous drug that has virtually no medical benefit." This assertion is demonstrably false.

In reality, fentanyl is a drug that has both benefits and risks. On one hand, doctors administer pharmaceutical grade fentanyl in a variety of common medical procedures, for instance during childbirth. On the other hand, illicit fentanyl and its chemical analogues are associated with the majority of overdose deaths in the United States.

The attorney general does not recognize the difference when he emphasizes its danger while ignoring its usefulness. I am sure that the attorney general will be glad for fentanyl's medical utility when he gets his next colonoscopy.

Patrick Byrne, Department of Molecular Biosciences - University of Texas, Austin

Democracy suffers if

Trump gets away with it

Re: Dec. 11 letter to the editor, "Can’t punish for acts not yet committed."

Congress writes laws when egregious acts occur that should be forbidden or regulated. Our president has enormous power and there are many terrible acts he/she could commit for which there is no law to break. Why? Because laws are generally passed after primal violations occur.

The term "fake news" didn’t exist until President Donald Trump surfaced. Why? Because that’s what he spreads. Rudy Giuliani is (still) looking for a useful idiot in Ukraine to say "I am starting an investigation into the Bidens," which is all that our president wanted. The propaganda bonanza that Trump would reap from such an announcement is enormous and he would incessantly repeat it to smear Joe Biden into oblivion. That’s why there’s an impeachment.

If Trump gets away with this, then every U.S. president in the future could use taxpayer dollars to smear his/her opponents, including your candidates. And there goes a fundamental pillar of our democracy.

Bill Young, Manor

Impeachment doesn’t

require a crime

Re: Dec. 10 letter to the editor, "Use facts in words about the president."

I must respond to the letter to the editor in which the writer complains that President Donald Trump is being deprived of the "American ideology of 'innocent until proven guilty'" in the impeachment proceedings. "Which law," he asks, has Trump broken?

I'm no legal scholar, but you just have to pay attention to know that impeachment is not a typical criminal proceeding. A president can be impeached for what he fails to do, not only for crimes he has committed. In the second place, Trump has routinely violated his oath of office, which calls for him to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He isn't serving "the country": he's serving himself.

In the third place, if Trump supporters think "innocent until proven guilty" is so important, why do they (still!) chant "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton, who has never been convicted of anything?

Bruce Jones, Austin

Correction: The letter about Austin school closures has been updated to indicate it was state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, not the Chamber of Commerce, that said "it is the chamber's prerogative to have an agenda to close schools."