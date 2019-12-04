The voters in Alice recently approved a bond for over $20 million. It will affect every school in Alice and change grade levels attending most schools.

Also, the School Board recently approved a $4.5 million multi use facility paid for with general funds. One board member questioned the timing of this and was concerned about running out of money with the bond projects and needing money in reserve for unexpected issues that might arise. That fell on deaf ears.

Let’s go back to the last bond that AISD passed…a new William Adams Middle School. The school that was never finished because they ran out of money due to city issues, street issues, drainage problems, etc. From the outside it is a beautiful shell of a building but the rest was never completed. No floors, no ceilings to mention a few. Think of the noise level with 800 students (and after the bond completion it will be about 1200 student). Noise is one thing but heat is another. Several weeks ago when it was 40 degrees outside, our hallways and common areas were in the 50’s. Students and staff wear coats, hats, scarves, etc. all day. Some of the students also bring blankets.

Now let’s talk about safety. A fence was never put in around the campus. Only the practice field has a fence and the field was never finished either. People off the street walk through the campus all the time. And the front door to the school is “open” to everyone. Most of the schools have a locked door and you have to be buzzed in, but not at William Adams.

With the new bond, they plan on 16 additional classrooms but they made no plans for the extra space needed when you add about 400 more students to a school. Cafeteria, Library, Band Hall, Locker Rooms, etc.

I am all for progress but I also think previous projects should be completed first. If there is a large sum of money in the general fund, shouldn’t you try to finish other bond projects first.

Judy Tiller