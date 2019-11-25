My heart is heavy. “‘Vagrants’, ‘derelicts’, ‘filth’, and ‘vermin’” is what some Austinites are calling individuals experiencing homelessness, according to the Statesman’s analysis of communications sent to Gov. Greg Abbott in support of his recent actions to address homelessness. These human beings who are referred to as “vermin” are my patients. I and others who work in this field choose our words very carefully when we say “individuals experiencing homelessness.” Because “homeless” does not define them and is not their identity. It certainly does not reduce them to dirt or insects.

They are human beings first and always. Human beings going through the tragic, traumatic experience of not having a home. Human beings with human stories and connections. Let me tell you a few.

Doug (not his real name; I use pseudonyms here to protect my patients’ confidentiality) never misses his middle school son’s football games. After the games, when other families load up their cars and drive home, Doug gives his son a hug, waves goodbye to him and his mother, and gets on the bus to head back downtown to stay at the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). He wishes it could be different, but he still beams with pride. His son’s team won.

Ruth is 80 and stooped and everything you could imagine a sweet, little old lady to be. She has a master’s degree and worked her entire life as a teacher. After retirement, with little savings, she moved in with her son. He abused her. Strong-willed, she left, finding herself homeless. She moved into the Salvation Army shelter downtown and after a few months, she was able to obtain assistance to get into a senior living center. Years later, she still comes to our clinic at the ARCH for her medical care. And the “derelicts” on the corner outside, with gentlemanly grace, rush to help her with her bag and extend an arm to help walk her up the steps to the door.

John worked his entire life as a carpenter, building many of the homes we live in and the porches we sit on, right here in Austin. One night, he was assaulted, suffering a broken arm and a severed nerve. It was his dominant arm, and he could never swing a hammer or saw a board again. No income, no rent, no home. He spiraled into deep depression and alcoholism and has been homeless ever since.

Mike served his country with honor in the military, but witnessed more trauma than he could bear. Mary fled an abusive husband. Carl was a chef, and can talk barbecue with you for hours. Veronica sat on a roof for 6 days during Hurricane Katrina, losing everything. They all came from different places for different reasons. And they all have stories, full of complexity and struggle, good choices and bad, stacked odds and missed opportunities. But they now share a common highway for a roof and a common set of streets they call home.

I could go on and on, because these are the human stories I hear day after day. As a doctor, I have the unbelievably sacred privilege of hearing them and sometimes the best I can do, better than any medicine or cure I can offer, is just to sit in solidarity with them. And perhaps share them, hoping you, like me, can recognize their humanness.

While we consider how to end homelessness, let us have a healthy debate about public policy and budget priorities and program effectiveness. But let’s recognize we’re talking about human beings with hopes and dreams, demons and fears, friends and children, hobbies and professions, just like you and me.

Mercer is an assistant professor of population health and internal medicine in the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, and a primary care physician with the Health Care for the Homeless Program at CommUnityCare.