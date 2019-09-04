Perhaps these numbers jumped out at you, too.

The Statesman’s Mary Huber recently reported that while the population in Hays County increased 42% over the past nine years, the number of inmates at the county jail shot up a stunning 74% during the same period. That means arrests are up well beyond what you’d expect to see in a fast-growing county like Hays — even as statistics show the county is seeing its lowest rate of serious crimes in three years.

This is a costly problem all around. Last week, Travis County commissioners agreed to house up to 50 Hays inmates for up to $3,500 a day. Hays County already spends an average of $12,000 a day housing excess inmates at up to a dozen other facilities. With nearly half of its jail population housed elsewhere, Hays County has one of the most overcrowded jails in Texas. As the Houston Chronicle reported last year, driving to some of those other county jails can take three to six hours roundtrip, which runs up the county’s transportation costs and makes it extremely difficult for inmates at those faraway facilities to meet with their attorneys. Some languish for weeks without having contact with an attorney at all.

To be fair, Hays County has a 30-year-old jail, designed when the community was a fraction of today’s size. An expansion is expected to wrap up next spring, increasing the general jail population capacity from 311 to 471. That still won't be enough in a county averaging 531 inmates per day.

To their credit, various Hays County officials I spoke with agreed this problem is not strictly a jail capacity one. They shared my chief concern: Hays needs to do a better job of keeping people out of jail altogether.

While Travis County has at least two dozen diversion programs intended to steer people toward treatment and other services instead of a bunk at the jail, the offerings in Hays County are pretty lean. The main bright spot is the county's successful veterans court program, in which military veterans who plead guilty to their offenses (often drunk driving-related) can undergo treatment and later get the charges expunged. Over the past 12 months, 16 people have successfully completed the program.

Judge Tacie Zelhart, who joined the bench in January in Hays County’s newly established court-at-law No. 3, told me similar diversion programs are in the works for people accused of drunk driving or drug offenses. She’s also putting together a mental health court program that she hopes to bring to Hays commissioners for a vote this month. The common thread with all three is to get people back on their feet through treatment instead of punishment.

“Studies have shown that court-ordered assisted outpatient treatment for the seriously mentally ill significantly reduces hospitalizations, incarcerations and homelessness,” Zelhart told me.

Hays Commissioner Lon Shell also told me the county is working to revamp its cite-and-release program, so more low-level offenses can be handled through citations instead of a trip to the jail. While those jail stays are usually less than a day, he noted, “there’s still a lot of arrests that could be handled in a different way.”

Last week the county received a state grant to hire an indigent defense coordinator to better ensure Hays inmates are connected with attorneys. The county also plans to hire a second pretrial bond officer to evaluate and recommend which inmates can be released from jail while awaiting trial.

All of these things are encouraging. I only wish they’d been in the works years earlier. A 2016 study on the Hays jail noted that several key recommendations from a 2010 report still hadn't been fully implemented, including better use of cite-and-release tickets and ankle monitors to release low-risk defendants until trial.

A jail stay, even a short one, can set off a chain reaction of bad events: Missing work, losing a job, falling behind on the rent and other bills, and even getting evicted. Hays officials owe it to those inmates — and to the taxpayers paying to house inmates elsewhere — to ensure only those posing a safety or flight risk are held behind bars until their day in court.

Grumet is a member of the American-Statesman editorial board. Reach her at bgrumet@statesman.com.