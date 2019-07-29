Protections needed

for 2020 elections

Unbelievably, only hours after Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress, in which he emphasized the principal finding of his report was that Russia interfered extensively in our 2016 election and that Russia will attack our elections again in 2020, the Senate blocked three bills designed to protect our election security and enhance our cybersecurity.

These were bills that have already passed the House. Ironically, the Senate Intelligence Committee also just released its report with new details of the breadth of the Russian election interference indicating it targeted all 50 states.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, what are your positions on this? Will you defy President Donald Trump and support future election security? Or are you still going to pretend that Russia’s interference was just a hoax?

Brian Clark, Austin

We need to treat

homeless as people

Re: July 23 commentary, "Adler: Want to stop people sleeping in public spaces? House them."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit it on the head when he says the homeless population needs to be referred to as "us." They are human beings. They have a family somewhere. Their lives are as important and significant as anyone else no matter their situation. We often treat homeless animals better than we treat homeless people.

I don't know where the division begins that people become unrecognizable as human beings or society wants them to just disappear. They aren't an eyesore although they may serve as a reminder that our society is far behind on providing humanitarian services to help those less fortunate. Providing for people affected by homelessness (which can affect anyone at anytime under the right unfortunate circumstances) will come at the cost of taxpayers money, government grants, charitable foundation funding. Ending homelessness would be a good use of those funds.

Kim Gold, Victoria

Start with a camp

at the mayor's office

Re: July 24 article, "City, business leaders call for unity to tackle homelessness in Austin."

The highways of our great state are lined with "Don't Mess With Texas" signs and warnings of fines if you do, but in Austin, "decriminalized' homeless people are exempt.

Consequently, a mere 2,200 are doing a remarkable job of trashing out our once beautiful city. Homes for the homeless? What about designated camp sites with the first being set up in front of Mayor Steve Adler's office.



Larry Chasteen, Austin

Trump should take

his own advice

Throughout history there have been many patriotic minority Americans who have contributed significantly to the advancement of their country — America — while still calling for injustices to be corrected. Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman, Cesar Chavez, Muhammad Ali, Thurgood Marshall and so many others. It takes no imagination to envision Trump or his supporters telling them to “go back.”

Trump has been responsible for more hate, division and chaos in our country than any other person in our lifetimes. He is the one who should take his own advice to “go back,” although the country of his ancestry — Germany — would be loathe to take him.

Dru Edrington, Georgetown

Give climate change

cautious attention

Must we choose between climate alarmists, e.g., Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who would declare a national emergency, and climate deniers like President Donald Trump and his team of environmental de-regulators?

Climate change is real, but how bad is it? According to some experts, greenhouse gases account for 140% of the undeniable trend of rising global temperatures. There is also evidence that carbon dioxide is changing the pH of the oceans.

It would be foolish to ignore all the evidence of climate change. Rather, we need to pay attention to climate evidence within the biosphere, while being cautious about predictions as long as climatologists are unable to explain what is actually happening.

Mike Field, Austin