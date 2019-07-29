People, not politicians,

should draw the maps

Recent discussion about redistricting completely misses the point. Our elected officials should not be in charge. Voters should be in charge.

All congressional districts should be selected by a redistricting commission of private citizens; no elected officials, past or present, should be eligible. This commission should be modeled after grand juries.

District boundaries should be chosen based on a set of rules, the first of which should be commonality of interest. If I’m a rancher in the Hill Country, why would I ever want residents of the Austin metro area in my same district?

By the way, this is not an issue of one party — this is a problem nationwide, taken advantage of by both parties, depending on the state. If some citizen ever files a federal lawsuit related to this, they will win, and the redistricting fiasco we now face will be over. And good riddance!

Randy Johnson, Georgetown

Vote needed on

child nutrition bill

Right now, the Senate Agriculture Committee is working to write bipartisan legislation that would continue the advances made in recent years in child nutrition, add flexibility to the programs, ensure community eligibility for high-poverty school districts and protect progress toward making these meals healthier. The Senate bill could be introduced as soon as Labor Day. The House is behind but could take up a Senate bill quickly.

Child nutrition programs expired in 2015 and must be renewed through reauthorization. These programs — school lunches, breakfasts, after-school snacks and summer meals, as well as the Women, Infants and Children program — prevent hunger and a host of educational and health-related deficiencies for children in nearly every community throughout the country.

Renewing strong child-nutrition program reauthorization before the end of this year is crucial, but time is short.

Please consider asking your congressperson, "What are you doing to bring bipartisan legislation to a vote?"

Lenore "Lory" Donatt, Westlake Hills

Better advice needed

on homelessness

Re: July 23 commentary, "Adler: Want to stop people sleeping in public spaces? House them."

Really, Mayor Adler? The mayor visited probably the only two cities in the country with homeless issues worse than Austin's.

He went to see what was working for them. Obviously, nothing has worked for them. Then his conclusion for fixing the homeless problem is “House them”? After that, why don’t we solve world hunger? We can just feed them.

People know we need to house the homeless. That is not the problem. The problem is how to accomplish this. What type of housing? Where? At what cost? Spending $8.6 million to acquire a building for 100 people does not seem to be financially feasible to solve our problem. Next time, maybe the mayor might be better off visiting cities that have improved the homeless situation. Maybe then he might have a better answer for Austin.

William Robertson, Austin

How will Austin house

those who come next?

Re: July 25 letter to the editor, "People need housing and a support system."



I believe the writer's plans are a little short sighted.

What will he do with the next 2,000 who will show up, wanting their share of goodies? And the 2,000 after that, and the next 2,000? How much can Austin taxpayers support?

Austin City Council members are very shy about telling us the real amount of taxpayer dollars spent on the homeless problem because the results of that effort are readily apparent under every bridge in town. Help the families who have lived and worked in Austin before falling on hard times. As for the wandering vagrants looking for freebies in "Sucker Town, Texas,” send them on their way.

Steve Hundley, Austin

Trump gets a C-minus.

Next, please.

How can anyone vote for a man whose scruples have been questioned so extensively? How can people vote for a man who has been accused of frequent lying and who has been accused numerous times of abusing women and people of color? We need a president with a cleaner background.

We need a candidate with proud humility and a deep willingness to get along with everyone up and down the social ladder.

We don’t need a man who can barely handle his self-confidence. We need someone, instead, imbued with quiet strength who can inspire us to make the world a better place.

Move on Donald. You tried. You have a C-minus for all your efforts.

Marilyn L. Mackey, Georgetown