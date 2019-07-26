As many people in the community have heard, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville is temporarily suspending labor and delivery services because of upcoming retirements and departures of obstetricians on the hospital’s medical staff. Suspension of these services will begin in mid-August.

We know this situation is disappointing for you, the people our hospital serves, and it’s also difficult for us at Texas Health Resources, as we take seriously the role we play in caring for the community. Labor and delivery services in particular are an integral part of a hospital’s connection to its community. That’s why we want you to know that we’re committed to restoring obstetrical care at the hospital.

We appreciate the dedication of the physicians on the medical staff who delivered babies in the Stephenville area for many years. We’re also thankful for the devotion of the hospital employees affected by this change and are working diligently with them to find other opportunities within the Texas Health system.

On a broader perspective, we want to assure you that we remain committed to this community and to the continual growth and success of the hospital long into the future. We are actively and aggressively recruiting new physicians in order to resume services for the families of Stephenville, Erath County and surrounding areas as soon as possible.

Despite the pause in these services, we will continue to help meet the needs of the community through other services currently offered at Texas Health Stephenville and throughout our system.

Examples of our commitment to the communities we serve can be seen throughout the Texas Health system, which serves 16 counties across North Texas. Our 350 points of access can be found in communities both large and small, from Kaufman to Cleburne, Dallas to Denton, and Allen to Azle.

We are growing rapidly in many of these areas, including right here in Stephenville. In fact, that growth includes investing in obstetrical care at the hospital. A $570,000 project is currently underway to renovate and upgrade labor and delivery services, demonstrating our long-term commitment to expectant mothers and their families. Other investments planned at the hospital include a $2.65-million renovation of the kitchen and café and additional plans to renovate the hospital’s operating rooms. These investments are in addition to the $14-million Terrell Emergency Center, which opened in 2015. The new ER has increased capacity and provides the latest in amenities at the Level IV Trauma Center.

While we await the restart of labor and delivery services here in Stephenville, we’ve communicated the news of this situation to our obstetrical patients. We want them to have time to make birth plans that best meet their needs. If they prefer to deliver at one of our other facilities, we are ready and prepared to work closely with them to find appropriate care at another Texas Health hospital. Texas Health hospitals in Cleburne, Fort Worth and southwest Fort Worth have obstetricians on the medical staffs who are accepting new patients. We also encourage expectant mothers to visit with their current physicians for additional recommendations.

We appreciate your patience as we work to recruit new physicians. With the strong leaders we have at the hospital and throughout our system and the hundreds of committed employees and doctors on the medical staff at Texas Health Stephenville, we know we’ll be successful in finding talented obstetricians to join us in serving this great community.

Kirk King and Christopher Leu