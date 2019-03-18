As a first-time expecting parent, I’ve been dismayed at the costs of childcare—if I can even find it. My future son is on waitlists for full-time care, where I’ve been quoted monthly fees around $1,200-$1,500, well over half my take-home pay as a teacher. In Texas, the average cost of childcare is over $9,000 annually—more than a year of tuition at many universities.

At the start of the current legislation session, Governor Abbott declared school finance, teacher pay and school safety emergency items, and for good reason: Texas ranks 43rd in the nation in per-student spending. If we truly want to help support kids, families, and teachers, then we must also prioritize investing in quality, full-day Pre-K.

In addition to offering financial relief to families like my own, funding full-day Pre-K would also help keep children safe. Last year, the Austin-American Statesman completed a yearlong investigation of daycare safety. Their findings were horrific. Due largely to rolled- back state regulations—Texas daycare staffing level requirements are some of the most relaxed in the nation—nearly 90 children have died in care since 2007. In the past 10 years, there have been more than 450 known cases of sexual abuse inside childcare centers. Obviously, accidents can happen anywhere and most daycare centers aren’t out to hurt our young, but there’s no question that universal Pre-K taught by certified teachers would improve safety, at least for that year.

Further, studies show that access to quality early education improves school readiness, increases graduation rates, and decreases incarceration. Considering Texas spends three times more per inmate than student, backing Pre-K makes financial sense.

In his State of the State, Governor Abbott said, “Working together, we will create a Texas where every student is reading at grade level by the time they finish the third grade. Where every child, regardless of their zip code, receives a quality education. And where every student graduates with more than just a diploma. They will graduate with the tools they need to excel in college or a career.”

You know what would help us achieve this laudable goal? Pre-K.

The estimated cost for universal Pre-K is $1.6 billion a year—a price some argue is too steep to overcome. I disagree. The state usually approves an annual budget between $215-$220 billion. The state can find the funds. Besides, taking the cost of childcare off the backs of families would pump more money into local economies. Stay-at-home parents could re-enter the job force. As mentioned before, quality Pre-K decreases incarceration and improves academic performance. Investing in Pre-K is a no-brainer.

This session, we’ve seen bipartisan support for upping teacher pay, and now it’s time for bipartisan support for Universal Pre-K. Texas Democrats have been vocal supporters, including Pre-K funding as a core tenant of their proposed Texas Kids First Plan. Texas Republicans have been on the fence. Though I’m glad the latest education bill in the Texas Senate, authored by Republican Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor, includes a proposal for Pre-K, I’m concerned with the bill’s emphasis on merit pay for teachers and schools, which would only exacerbate disparity.

It’s also unclear whether the bill requests adequate funding. Texas doesn’t just need Pre-K – it needs quality Pre-K, meaning we must invest in trained teachers and small class sizes, to yield benefits.

Funding safe, affordable, and quality early education should not be seen as an afterthought, but as a centerpiece to overhauling the Texas education system. As the legislative session continues, the support for Universal Pre-K and sufficient education funding must expand. As a teacher and soon-to-be working mom, my request is reasonable: Help me care for my child so I can care for the future of Texas.

Perri is a Texas State University English instructor.